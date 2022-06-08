(Bloomberg) -- An armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s Maryland home in the early morning hours Wednesday, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion overturning the constitutional right to abortion, the Washington Post reported earlier, citing two people familiar with the investigation. He was also angry about recent mass shootings, the Post said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.