(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a cease-fire starting from October 10, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The two countries have still to fix the exact parameters of the truce in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said in a website statement early Saturday after more than 10 hours of talks in Moscow.

The cessation of hostilities is for humanitarian reasons to exchange prisoners of war and other detainees and bodies of those killed, the statement said.

