(Bloomberg) -- Armenia said four of its servicemen were killed and one wounded in an attack by Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan said it carried out a “revenge operation” after one of its soldiers was wounded by Armenian fire in the same area of the border the previous day.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said officials were investigating that incident and it accused Azerbaijan in a statement of “looking for pretexts for escalation on the border.”

It’s the most serious clash between the two Caucasus states since Azerbaijan took full control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a lightning military operation in September that ended more than three decades of conflict over the territory. More than 100,000 Armenians fled from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia in response.

