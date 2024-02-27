(Bloomberg) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan officials will hold talks in Berlin this week aimed at finding a solution to the decade-long conflict between the two Caucasus countries.

The two-day peace negotiations will take place from Wednesday at the guest house of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on the outskirts of the city, the ministry said in a statement. Baerbock will first meet foreign ministers from both countries for bilateral talks.

The meeting follows talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, earlier this month on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as well as a trip by Baerbock to Armenia and Azerbaijan in early November 2023.

The South Caucasus neighbors have been engaged in repeated wars over Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago. Armenia and Azerbaijan have previously negotiated through mediators such as Russia, the US and the European Union in an effort to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and created more than 1 million refugees.

The conflict between the two states escalated last September when Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian separatists. Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to disagree about the delimitation of the borders between the two countries and a transit corridor between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan.

