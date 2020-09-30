(Bloomberg) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan reported a fourth day of fierce fighting, defying a United Nations call to halt the worst violence in decades over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani forces attacked overnight with drones near Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital, Stepanakert, and artillery fire is taking place along the contact line between the two militaries, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Wednesday on Facebook.

“Intense battles” continue with combat operations taking place along the entire front line, with Armenian forces encircled in one area, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides must “immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations,” the UN Security Council said in a statement after an emergency meeting on the crisis Tuesday. Member states “strongly condemn the use of force,” it said.

While the battlefield claims couldn’t be independently verified, the deepening conflict in the Caucasus region adds to tensions between Russia and Turkey over proxy conflicts in Syria and Libya. Russia has an army base in Armenia and the two nations have a mutual-defense pact, though it doesn’t cover the disputed territory. Azerbaijan hosted large-scale joint military exercises with Turkish forces last month.

Despite decades of U.S., Russian and French mediation to resolve the conflict, fighting has repeatedly broken out since Armenians took control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts from Azerbaijan in a war after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The violence that erupted Sunday is more intense and widespread than at any time since Russia brokered a 1994 cease-fire to halt the war that killed about 30,000 and displaced more than a million people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged his country’s support “with all its means” for its ally Azerbaijan, saying decades of international negotiations had failed. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged both sides to stop fighting and return to talks, Moscow has held back so far from any intervention in its former Soviet backyard. China, the U.S. and the European Union have all urged a halt to fighting.

Turkey’s declarations on the conflict are “inconsiderate and dangerous,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Latvia’s capital, Riga, Wednesday. France won’t accept any “escalatory message” on the crisis, he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian state TV late Tuesday that he doesn’t plan to seek assistance so far under the mutual defense pact. He repeated a claim that a Turkish F-16 jet was involved in operations with Azerbaijan and downed one of his country’s Su-25 fighters, allegations that Baku and Ankara have rejected.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told the same channel that he’s calling up “tens of thousands” of reservists.

The allegation of Turkey’s military involvement briefly roiled the Turkish lira and the Russian ruble Tuesday, amid market concerns the two nations could be dragged into the conflict.

The region contains important energy and transport projects that connect central Asia to Europe bypassing Russia. They include the U.S.-backed Southern Gas Corridor link and a BP Plc-operated oil pipeline that runs less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the conflict zone and has capacity to export as much as 1.2 million barrels daily from Baku to Turkey’s Ceyhan.

The pipelines haven’t been targeted in previous conflicts but may be vulnerable to any shift in the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

