(Bloomberg) -- Armenia’s military demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, plunging the Caucasus nation into fresh political crisis following its defeat to Azerbaijan in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan and the government “are no longer able to make proper decisions in this fateful moment of crisis for the Armenian people,” the General Staff of the Army said Thursday in a statement signed by 40 top officers. The military said its demand was triggered by Pashinyan’s dismissal of the first deputy head of the army a day earlier.

Pashinyan said on Facebook that the statement represented the start of an attempted coup and called on his allies to gather in the capital Yerevan’s main Republic Square. He has faced repeated calls to step down, including from Armenia’s president, since signing a Nov. 10 cease-fire accord brokered by Russia that ended the 44-day war with Azerbaijan amid territorial losses in which thousands died.

