(Bloomberg) -- German football club Borussia Dortmund has signed up arms supplier Rheinmetall AG as a new sponsor just days before taking on Real Madrid in its biggest game of the season, the UEFA Champions League final.

In a rare move partnering a European sports club with a weapons producer, Rheinmetall’s logo will feature in stadium adverts, hospitality rooms and club grounds as part of the three-year partnership. Dortmund will receive a single-digit million-euro amount per year from its German neighbor as part of the deal, Handelsblatt newspaper reported earlier, citing unidentified people familiar with the terms.

“Security and defense are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy,” Dortmund Chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement on Wednesday. “That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones.”

Rheinmetall, based in nearby Duesseldorf, produces a wide range of military equipment, including Leopard tanks used in Ukraine. More than two years after Russia’s invasion, the company has been taking steps to position itself more as a technology provider in the civilian sphere. Based in the city of the same name, Dortmund — dubbed the “black and yellows” for the color of its jerseys — has a loyal fan following in Germany’s industrial heartland.

The club “represents the pursuit of excellence and international success,” Rheinmetall Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger said in the statement. “Rheinmetall has deep roots in the metropolitan Rhine-Ruhr region and wishes for its brand to be better known internationally too as a leading systems supplier for the defense industry and as a driver of industrial innovations on civilian markets.”

Eight-time German champion Dortmund saw off Paris Saint-Germain to secure its place in the Champions League final on June 1 and a chance at lifting the coveted trophy for a second time. It last won UEFA’s premier club tournament in 1997, defeating Juventus 3-1.

Its winning streak prompted the publicly traded club to raise its forecast for the year, with net income now expected to reach €40 million ($43 million) to €50 million.

The game will mark the last appearance for midfielder Marco Reus, who’s hanging up his boots at Dortmund after 12 seasons and more than 400 turnouts in the yellow and black jersey.

