Arms Sales Show German Risks From Worsening Turkey Ties
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Union governments face mounting pressure to adopt punitive measures against Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott on French goods. Greece has asked for an arms embargo in response to Turkey’s maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean and Ankara’s stance in the Cyprus dispute. Such a move would hurt Germany the most, arms export data released this week by the European Commission show.
