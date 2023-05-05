(Bloomberg) -- The army has been called in to patrol the streets across large parts of India’s northeastern Manipur state and the government has shut down access to the internet to quell violence that erupted over access to affirmative action benefits.

Anger first erupted between the area’s largely-Christian tribal groups and the majority Meitei Hindu residents Tuesday over a demand that Meiteis’ also be granted access to jobs and university seats set aside for tribespeople under India’s affirmative action guarantees.

Since then, there have been reports of widespread arson and clashes between the two groups and thousands of civilians have been evacuated from the worst-hit areas. The state’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist party, has appealed for calm and said “precious lives have been lost” in the fighting.

India’s northeastern states lag behind most of the country in terms of development and government jobs are the main source of employment. The anger highlights the challenges for Modi’s administration to generate more employment, especially as he seeks a third term in office in national elections due next year.

The government has so far given no details on fatalities. Senior officials in Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar, couldn’t be contacted immediately. Federal Home Minster Amit Shah has been in touch with Manipur administration, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

On Thursday, the state government allowed local district officials to even issue “shoot at sight” orders in extreme situations and when there were no other options to control the violence. Internet services have been shut down across the state until Monday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.