(Bloomberg) -- An army marches on its stomach. So did a U.S. Army team that visited five cities vying to host its new Futures Command, which will help the service respond to threats expected in the decades to come.

While it focused on collecting hard data, the Army delegation led by Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy didn’t shy away from sampling local cuisine such as the Juicy Lucy, Boston fish sandwich, Philly cheesesteaks, and two types of BBQ -- North Carolinian and Texan.

The Army describes the Futures Command as its most significant organizational development in decades. The command, with about 500 personnel, will consolidate the brainpower and program management that looks at future threats, what technology is needed to counter them and the best acquisition approach.

The command is also intended to help the service improve its acquisition of major weapons after several high-profile failures since the early 2000s, including the RAH-66 Comanche helicopter, the Crusader self-propelled howitzer, and the costliest stumble, the Future Combat Systems program.

McCarthy stressed in an interview at Bloomberg’s Washington headquarters that the service’s selection this month of Austin, Texas, hinged on measurable data such as cost of living, proximity to academia and industry and quality of infrastructure. It did not depend on the quality of meat and beer at the Iron Works Barbecue where, “when you go into that place, your shoes stick to the floor.” (For barbecue aficionados, that’s a compliment.)

“It was entirely about the data, because these decisions are so heavily scrutinized,” McCarthy said. Austin “did really well in everything. They scored very high in every category.” And the food at Iron Works, which includes beef ribs and all-beef sausage, wasn’t bad either, McCarthy said.

Austin was one of five finalists -- culled from an original group of 15 -- alongside Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

McCarthy said he made the decision on where the search team would eat, often based on the recommendations of local or state officials. It was a morale-boosting initiative, he added.

“You learn about the city, you learn about the people,” through the local culinary landmarks, he said. In Boston the search team ate fish sandwiches from a Yankee Lobster Co. truck located on the deck of the Design and Innovation Center in the Seaport District. People seeing the team in their dress blue uniforms appeared to be thinking “‘who are these guys?”’ McCarthy said.

In Philadelphia, based on a recommendation from Mayor Jim Kenney, the team dined at Tony Luke’s, an expanding restaurant chain which describes itself as serving “the real taste of South Philly,” for the city’s iconic cheesesteak.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, standing before a conference room full of state officials, without hesitation recommended “The Blue Door Pub” for a Juicy Lucy -- a hamburger with cheese stuffed inside the beef, McCarthy recalled.

The team rounded out its menu with a stop at The Pit, in Durham, North Carolina, McCarthy said. Its known for its Eastern North Carolina chopped BBQ and crispy pork rinds. The restaurant’s slogan? “Everything but the squeal.”

