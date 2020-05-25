(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Arnault is the latest billionaire to invest in French media company Lagardere, backing the indebted heir of founder Jean-Luc Lagardere and taking a stake in the company, which also has interests in retail and publishing.

The luxury mogul announced he agreed to acquire the equivalent of one-quarter of Lagardere Capital and Management, the holding of Arnaud Lagardere overseeing his stake within the eponymous group. Les Echos reported the acquisition was worth less than 100 million euros ($109 million). The stock rose as much as 15%.

Arnault is the third French billionaire to take a stake in Lagardere after activist fund Amber Capital UK LLP demanded major changes at the conglomerate. Vincent Bollore and Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere recently injected funds into the embattled company.

Lagardere was a sprawling conglomerate spanning aerospace, automobiles and media until its controlling shareholder Jean-Luc Lagardere died in 2003. Arnaud, his son, jettisoned much of the business to shift away from manufacturing. He’s now focused on two units: book publishing houses, such as Hachette and Grasset, and travel retail, with stores in airports and train stations.

Lagardere controls some of France’s major news outlets including the Journal du Dimanche, radio station Europe1 and the iconic news magazine Paris Match. This latest investment will allow Barnard Arnault to increase his outreach. The billionaire owns Radio Classique, Le Parisien and Les Echos, two national newspapers.

After the move, the company may be able to withstand pressure from Amber for a major revamp, Oddo analysts wrote.

Amber, which holds an 18% stake, has called for a change in governance and a more independent board. The company’s status as a general partnership gives Arnaud Lagardere broad sway even though he holds only 7.3% of the shares.

On May 5, Ladreit and Bollore sided with the status quo at Lagardere SCA following Amber’s two-year campaign to shake up governance and boost the company’s stock performance.

The Arnault acquisition announced Monday was completed at the same time as Bollore’s media company, Vivendi SA, increased its stake to more than 16% from 11%. Vivendi became last month the third-biggest shareholder after Amber and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The billionaires’ intentions with Lagardere’s future remain unclear.

Oddo said “the Arnault family could also be interested in some of Lagardere’s media assets.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.