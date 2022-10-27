(Bloomberg) -- Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said his fellow Republicans are pushing a “nuts” legal theory in a pivotal US Supreme Court case that would allow state lawmakers to draw partisan redistricting maps without fear of judicial oversight.

Under the independent state legislature theory, state legislatures would be free to draw districts that protect parties and incumbents while leaving voters with “no realistic recourse at the ballot,” the actor-turned-politician said in a friend-of-court brief filed on Wednesday in Washington.

The star of “Terminator” and “Kindergarten Cop,” who led California from 2003 to 2011, was more blunt on Twitter, where he posted a link to the Supreme Court brief for his 5.1 million followers.

“You have to be polite at SCOTUS, but here are my unfiltered thoughts,” Schwarzenegger said in a tweet. “Frankly, this theory is nuts.”

The Supreme Court in June agreed to use a North Carolina redistricting case to consider adopting the far-reaching legal doctrine, which would shift more federal election power to state legislatures that are now disproportionately controlled by Republicans. Republican lawmakers are seeking to reinstate a GOP-drawn map that state courts invalidated as being so partisan it violated the North Carolina constitution.

Republicans led by North Carolina House Speaker Timothy Moore have argued that the US Constitution “provides that state legislatures -- not state judges -- bear primary responsibility for setting election rules.” Three conservative justices -- Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch -- suggested in March they agreed with those arguments, with Alito writing for the group that they “must take that language seriously.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on Dec. 7.

Moore didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Schwarzenegger’s brief.

The brief caught the attention of another Republican, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who is the subject of an ethics probe from the Washington DC bar association over his role in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The two traded insults on Twitter, with Clark calling Schwarzenegger a “faux Republican” and saying the brief is a sign “the Dem party is very, very concerned” about the case. Schwarzenegger responded with bodybuilding advice.

Critics of the theory say it would overturn more than a century of Supreme Court precedent affirming that lawmakers are bound by their state constitutions when they draw congressional districts.

Thirteen Republican-led states including Texas and Arizona filed a brief earlier in the case, saying the Founders never intended for state courts to “override legislative decisions” on how to conduct federal elections.

“Recognizing that prescribing the times, places, and manner of federal elections is fundamentally a legislative role, the Framers specified that this delegated power would be exercised by ‘the Legislature thereof,’” the states wrote. “Text and the rule of law matter.”

Citizenship Test

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria and moved to the US in the 1960s to become a professional bodybuilder, goaded Republicans over what he described as their apparent disregard for fundamental American principles.

“They should be asked to take the same citizenship test I took in 1983 so they can be reminded of the separation of powers and checks and balances that stand as the foundation of our fantastic country,” he tweeted.

The theory contends the US Constitution gives state lawmakers near-exclusive authority to set federal election rules unless Congress intervenes. Republicans have been pushing the theory for decades, invoking it during the 2000 presidential election battle and in fights over the counting of mail ballots in 2020.

Schwarzenegger said the disputed legal theory would put at risk nonpartisan redistricting commissions that draw new maps in 10 states, including in California, where he “took the lead” in urging voters to make the switch and “move beyond a shameful history of partisan gerrymandering.”

A brief by the nonprofit Wisconsin Voter Alliance urged the Supreme Court to consider how the case will impact elections far beyond redistricting.

“The doctrine can serve the people well or change the course of history and the meaning of democracy to generations to come,” it said.

--With assistance from Greg Stohr.

