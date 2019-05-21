(Bloomberg) -- A triple combination therapy from Array BioPharma Inc. helped colon cancer patients live longer, potentially the first chemotherapy-free regimen targeting a genetic mutation for patients with advanced disease.

An interim analysis of more than 600 patients whose BRAF-mutant colon cancer had returned showed those getting Braftovi, Mektovi and Eli Lilly & Co’s Erbitux together survived for 9.0 months while those getting just Erbitux with chemotherapy lived for 5.4 months. Patients getting Braftovi and Erbitux lived 8.4 months.

In an analysis of the first 331 patients in the trial, tumors shrank for 26% of patients getting the triplet and for 20% getting the doublet while only 1.9% of patients getting chemo and Erbitux responded. Response rates were higher -- 34% -- in patients getting all three drugs who had previously been treated with only one therapy.

Analysts with Goldman warned in April that shares already reflected optimism about Array’s combination as a first-line therapy in colon cancer. The stock has climbed 47% so far in 2019.

Investors should expect response rates to come down after early results showed rates in the 40% range in a much smaller number of patients, Goldman cautioned.

With the triple combo already in testing as a first line of treatment, Array hopes to quickly provide justification for its earlier use in patients, Ron Squarer, Array’s chief executive, said in a phone call before the results were made public. “Future analyses may improve the ability of the study to show a benefit,” he said.

Array plans to submit the study results to regulatory agencies in the latter half of the year. The triple therapy has the Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough therapy designation in BRAF-mutant colon cancer, where patients have a poor prognosis.

Braftovi and Mektovi, which have FDA approval for use in BRAF-mutated melanoma, cost around $11,000 a month each. Squarer expects to present more complete results at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in July.

