(Bloomberg) -- Human rights activists protested outside the Venezuela headquarters of the United Nations on Wednesday after the arrest of Rocío San Miguel, a well-known military analyst and government critic.

The detention at Caracas airport last week was denounced by the UN and the EU as well as by the US, which was already threatening to reimpose economic sanctions over the government’s treatment of its opponents.

San Miguel is set to be taken to the Helicoide in Caracas, a prison notorious for torture of political dissidents. The government is accusing her of treason, conspiracy and terrorism, Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab told reporters Wednesday.

In a Tuesday briefing, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US was monitoring the arrest “very closely” and urged President Nicolás Maduro to abide by commitments to allow free and fair elections this year. The US recently reinstated sanctions on Venezuelan gold production and said it would reimpose oil and gas penalties unless changes were made.

San Miguel was detained over allegations that she was part of a conspiracy to kill high governmental officials, including Maduro. Four of her relatives were arrested and later released, according to Saab, while a fifth is set to be taken to the military intelligence agency’s prison.

“These are not isolated incidents, but rather a series of events that appear to be part of a coordinated plan to silence critics and perceived opponents,” Marta Valiñas, chairperson of the UN’s Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela, said in a statement.

San Miguel’s arrests follow those of three aides to opposition leader María Corina Machado in late January, also accused of a plot to kill Maduro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.