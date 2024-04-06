(Bloomberg) -- In the summer of 2022, Austrian tycoon Rene Benko was boasting in shareholder meetings about the promising future that lay ahead for Signa, the real estate company he had spent two decades building.

While Europe’s property market was struggling with high interest rates and falling property valuations, Signa seemed to defy gravity. The company had just received nearly €1 billion in capital from shareholders, including an infusion from Germany’s richest man, Klaus-Michael Kuehne.

Benko was building a “war chest,” he told investors, boasting that the new firepower would allow him to procure the choice assets of struggling competitors to add to his luxury real estate portfolio. Shortly after, he would close his biggest-ever acquisition: the Selfridges department store on London’s Oxford Street.

But just 18 months later, Benko’s competitors are the ones sifting through the ruins of his €23 billion empire, while the former billionaire has become the European property meltdown’s most prominent casualty. In Austria, politicians and lawmakers are pointing to Signa as an example of why the country urgently needs to revise its approach to financial regulation.

Given that Benko counted some of the world’s most sophisticated corporate minds among his investors, Signa’s downfall has prompted questions about how its founder was initially able to win their support.

“If you go back to the old literature and you look up the traditional red flags, they’re all there,” observed Anne d’Arcy, the head of the Institute for Corporate Governance at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Kuehne Holding declined to comment.

Born to a kindergarten teacher and municipal worker in the Austrian town of Innsbruck, Benko began converting empty attics into luxury penthouses and dropped out of high school, later taking on more ambitious projects with the backing of a gas station heir.

With a gift for persuasion and a penchant for status symbols, Benko cozied up to yield-hungry billionaires and sovereign wealth fund managers to secure funding for high-profile real estate projects — a strategy that paid off handsomely in the era of low interest rates. Convinced that property prices would only continue to rise, the 46-year-old amassed a portfolio that included stakes in New York’s Chrysler Building, Berlin’s KaDeWe department store and the Hotel Bauer in Venice.

All of it was built on an opaque corporate structure, distributed across dozens of subsidiaries, and a mountain of debt.

In spite of the warning signs around Signa — its lack of transparency, poor corporate governance and convoluted private debt structure — billionaires lined up to invest, betting that Benko’s political connections and focus on supposedly crisis-proof real estate would turn it into a property juggernaut. To win over investors, Benko offered put options that would allow them to buy back shares under certain conditions, limiting risk should anything go wrong.

Now, as lawyers and insolvency administrators untangle Signa’s structure and investors book losses, many are wondering why the full extent of the company’s problems emerged only after it was too late to save it. Many of the investor protections Benko offered have proved worthless; shareholders who reaped plentiful dividends in years past will now have to simply write off their bets. Meanwhile, unsecured lenders may have to wait years before they can reclaim a promised third of their initial investment. Benko, whose own wealth was once estimated to exceed $4 billion, has filed for insolvency.

“Real estate cycles come to an end eventually,” Leonhard Dobusch, a professor who focuses on strategic management at the University of Innsbruck, said of Benko’s fall. “But for 10 to 15 years people earn a lot of money and often develop the fantasy that they can get out early enough.”

This story is based on conversations with more than a dozen managers, advisers and investors involved with Signa in recent months, who have asked not to be named discussing private dealings. Spokespeople for Signa and administrators for Signa Prime Selection, Signa Development Selection and Signa Holding declined to comment. Benko and his lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

First Cracks

Over the years, Benko’s investors ignored the red flags.

So long as his properties delivered a steady flow of dividends, high-profile partners including Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner and France’s Peugeot family were willing to overlook his unusual accounting practices — like not preparing consolidated group statements and withholding annual reports for Signa’s various units. Not even Benko’s suspended jail sentence in 2012 was enough to scare them away. In that case, the real estate mogul was found guilty of asking a Croatian politician for help smoothing over a tax investigation.

Haselsteiner and Peugeot Invest declined to comment.

Former Porsche chief Wendelin Wiedeking was one of the rare investors to part ways with Signa, telling Handelsblatt newspaper that he pulled out in 2016 because Benko was unable to explain contradictions in his accounting. A spokesperson for Wiedeking declined to comment.

Signa’s entire structure was built on a “cascade of leverage,” said Manfred Wiesner at MWP Asset Management. With money in hand, Benko would follow a blueprint: buy up big, troubled retail properties in city centers, charge exorbitant rents — often via companies he held a stake in — and raise valuations accordingly to boost Signa’s overall worth.

“Investors knew they had signed up for a very risky growth-oriented approach,” explained Dobusch. “What they didn’t know is how much Signa depended on a strategy of intransparency.”

Benko would often tailor his message to what partners wanted to hear, dismissing criticism as jealousy. “He had to be convincing in individual talks, and there was a self-sustaining dynamic,” said Dobusch. “If it works for two or three years, more and more people will get on board.”

Part of the pitch came down to Benko’s personal success. Having built his empire from nothing, he surrounded himself with private jets and superyachts, Picasso and Basquiat paintings, and hosted an annual Tyrolean thanksgiving feast for Austria’s political and business elite at his Park Hyatt hotel in Vienna. As his profile grew, money started to flow in from sophisticated sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi. “Signa hardly sold any projects to show their performance,” noted Wiesner. “It was ‘new money’ in — always.”

Even before things collapsed, Dobusch said, there was doubt about whether this approach was sustainable. “It was very risky, not just because of the real estate risk and the very aggressive expansion funded by debt, but also because they paid out so much profit to shareholders over the years,” he noted.

Then, in fall 2023, it was suddenly too late. Interest rates had risen, and Benko was no longer able to outrace the debt. Signa lost €1.5 billion as a result of property devaluations the previous year, and with the European Central Bank scrutinizing its creditors, the company had spent the past six months without access to new bank funding. In a scramble to raise capital, Benko brought in €350 million of fresh credit from family offices, including his own, but on onerous terms. It wasn’t enough. A €400 million capital increase agreed to by shareholders also dragged on for months, then failed to materialize.

By October, cracks started to appear. In the first public sign that Signa’s finances might be in serious trouble, Benko reneged on a €150 million capital commitment to online retailer Signa Sports United, wiping out a unit that had listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a $3.2 billion valuation less than two years earlier. Contractors halted work on Signa’s Elbtower skyscraper project in Hamburg due to arrears.

Support for the company began to erode. Consultancy founder Roland Berger publicly asked Benko to buy back his stake in Signa Prime. Berger was not immediately available for comment. In private, other shareholders expressed concern about the conglomerate. By the time financial advisor Rothschild & Co started working with the company, there was only €5 million in cash left in the bank account of Signa Prime, the company’s largest luxury unit.

On November 8th, shareholders forced Benko to step down from Signa’s advisory board, with some stating they no longer trusted him to lead a turnaround. Yet efforts to sideline him were complicated: Benko still held indirect control of all Signa companies, and his knowledge of their inner workings was considered indispensable to any restructuring. In an effort to secure a roughly €600 million loan, Benko led negotiations with creditors, working under a consultancy contract that didn’t expire until December. “He is desperate and fighting to maintain his composure,” Haselsteiner said of Benko in an interview with public broadcaster ORF.

Alongside trying to secure fresh cash, Signa’s advisors also needed to stabilize existing debt and negotiate individual standstills with banks, insurers and funds. Given the number of lenders, negotiations had to be impossibly fast, with some appointments limited to just 15 minutes.

Creditor speed-dating wasn’t the only thing that raised eyebrows. In the final months before the insolvency, Benko courted funds such as Elliott Investment Management and Attestor Ltd., which are accustomed to moving quickly on last-ditch funding maneuvers. Yet they failed to reach an agreement for new funding, balking at Signa’s over-levered corporate structure and offering no better than punitive terms. Benko’s demand for quick sign-offs on deals created additional concern. Elliott declined to comment, and Attestor was not immediately available for comment.

Then, at the end of 2023, the money finally ran out. Signa’s three principal units filed for insolvency, shining a light on its more dubious practices, such as shuffling cash between different corners of the empire to the detriment of creditors and shareholders. Benko’s consultancy contract also ended, distancing him further from the company he founded.

That left insolvency administrators with the daunting task of untangling the web of cross-ownerships and funding that few in the company had been able to grasp. The officials faced mistrustful creditors, who had seen Benko use insolvency to his advantage before. Previous rounds of restructuring at the Galeria department store chain in Germany had enabled Benko to stay in control while forcing creditors to write off their investments. Less than a year earlier, the German government had forgiven Signa about €590 million in debt.

An acceptable solution was eventually found. On March 18, creditors representing €7.4 billion in claims approved a restructuring plan to transfer all of Signa’s properties to a trustee, leaving the companies and their shareholders empty-handed. “This was nothing more than a vote against the alternative of an unorderly liquidation rather than an expression of our support,” Signa Development bondholders wrote in an emailed statement.

Under the plan, insolvency administrators will be appointed to act as trustees of the real estate fortune, with a mandate to liquidate holdings and pay creditors 30% of what they are owed. Haselsteiner and Attestor have provided loans to Signa’s main property units to support the wind-downs. Benko and his fellow shareholders will be allowed to stay in control of the companies — but they will be worthless.

In Benko’s absence, Austria is just starting to process its largest-ever insolvency. With general elections scheduled later this year, political parties are calling out their rivals’ ties to Signa, while the government is scrutinizing the company’s legal maneuvers for clues as to how it can tighten regulation. Wolfgang Peschorn, who acts as the legal representative of the Austrian government, has described Signa as an exercise in “applied intransparency,” and asked authorities to review its business practices for the sake of the country’s reputation.

Given the size and complexity of Signa, such a process could go on for months. “Unanswered questions about significant transfers within the complex group and uncertainty about the timing of asset sales are just two of the issues creditors still face,” said Tolu Alamutu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and Al Mirqab Capital, the private investment firm of Qatari Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, have both filed arbitration claims against Signa entities, demanding a total of more than €1 billion. A spokesperson for Mubadala declined to comment. Al Mirqab Capital was not immediately available for comment.

Another unanswered question concerns the fate of Benko himself: the former billionaire and his family trust have filed for insolvency in Innsbruck, the city where Benko first began converting attics, and he faces criminal investigations in Germany and Austria for bribery and fraud. Lawyers for Benko have rejected the claims.

Amid all this, traces of the once-feted billionaire remain all over Vienna. Tickets to a new play, The Rise and Fall of Mr René Benko, sold out in a matter of hours. On a recent tour of the baroque Palais Harrach, the former site of Signa’s headquarters, Benko’s office still reeked of cigar smoke. A 2021 copy of Manager Magazine lay on his monumental marble-legged desk, which later sold for €26,500 at auction. It included a story about Germany’s 500 richest people, in which many of the Austrian mogul’s investors make appearances. The headline: In a record frenzy for billions.

