(Bloomberg) -- Test results that found arsenic in the drinking water of a New York City housing complex were “incorrect,” the mayor’s office said on Friday, and the lab that did the testing was responsible for introducing the contaminant into the sample.

Residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village have been told to avoid drinking or cooking with tap water for the past week after an initial test detected the cancer-causing element in the water.

“Today, Environmental Monitoring and Technologies — the original lab that provided the initial test results claiming there was arsenic in the water at Riis Houses issued a full retraction and released revised results, calling their initial results ‘incorrect.’ Worse yet, the company has now admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic into the samples, leading to the false results,” Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement.

Water from more than 140 points in the housing complex has been tested since the initial lab results “and we can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernible amount of arsenic,” Levy added.

Neither the New York City Housing Authority nor any other city agency will use the lab again, Levy said.

Meanwhile, testing for other contaminants through a different lab are still underway, and Riis house residents are asked to continue to avoid drinking or cooking with tap water.

The city is waiting for test results on the “possible presence” of Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease and can be fatal, the New York Times reported. The bacteria is commonly found in the city.

More than 2,500 people live in the complex.

