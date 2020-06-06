(Bloomberg) -- The Art Basel show, which was slated for September, has been called off amid worries about health risks and global travel restrictions.

The decision was made after talks with galleries, collectors, partners and experts, event organizer MCH Group said in a statement Saturday. Earlier this year, MCH postponed Art Basel, which was originally supposed to take place this month.

Art Basel joins dozens of other fairs and auctions that have been delayed or canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Venice Biennale. The show in Basel, Switzerland drew 93,000 people last year.

“Our teams are now focusing on the digital offerings around Art Basel, as well as on the realization of Art Basel in Miami Beach and Design Miami in December 2020,” MCH Group Chief Executive Officer Bernd Stadlwieser said.

Read more: Without Big Gatherings and Gossip, the Fine Art Market Founders

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.