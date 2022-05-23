(Bloomberg) -- High-end art dealer Inigo Philbrick was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an $86 million fraud.

Philbrick, who had galleries in London and Miami, ran a “Ponzi-like scheme” in which he used customer money to buy art, pay off other clients and bankroll his own lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said. When the scheme began falling apart in 2019, he went on the lam, ending up in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, where he was taken into custody by US Marshals the following year.

Philbrick, who specialized in postwar and contemporary fine art, agreed to forfeit about $86 million he received from the scheme as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the office of Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams.

The government had asked that Philbrick, 35, be sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars, 22 months of which he had already served after his arrest. He faced a maximum of 20 years. Many victims will be forced to fight in court over ownership of artworks and will likely be left without full restitution for their losses, according to the US.

The defense asked US District Judge Sidney Stein for leniency, citing Philbrick’s attempts to provide information about his fraud and other art market scams to the government after his arrest. Philbrick said he endured harsh conditions while locked up in a federal jail in Brooklyn during much of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Philbrick said there were frequent lockdowns and that visits with family and communications with his lawyers were difficult. He said he and other inmates were fed only lunch meat and peanut butter sandwiches for weeks at a time, without access to vegetables or hot meals.

Philbrick burst on the art scene as a brash young dealer, bidding millions for works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Yayoi Kusama. He disappeared in late 2019 amid a wave of lawsuits by collectors including the billionaire Reuben brothers accusing him of selling the same works of art to different investors, sometimes at inflated prices.

Philbrick, a US citizen previously living in London, also agreed to forfeit two paintings, a 1998 untitled work by Christopher Wool and an untitled 2018 work by Wade Guyton.

The case is US v. Philbrick, 20-cr-351, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

