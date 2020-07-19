(Bloomberg) -- Arthur Samberg, the founder of Pequot Capital and a pioneer in the hedge fund industry, has died. He was 79.

Samberg died on July 14, according to a death notice published in the New York Times. No cause of death was given.

A graduate of MIT, Stanford and Columbia, Samberg had a 40-year career as an investor and began his first fund in 1986, when there were fewer than 100 hedge funds. By 2001 Pequot had become one of the largest in the world, according to the Wall Street Journal. The fund closed in 2010, following an insider trading charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in a $28 million fine. Samberg denied any impropriety.

Samberg, an aeronautical engineer by training, discussed his approach to investing as an exercise in problem-solving. Following the closure of the fund, he ran Hawkes Financial, a family office that managed his wealth.

TAE Technologies Inc., a company that says its mission is to create a new source of clean energy, paid tribute to Samberg’s role in the firm’s development. His family office has been a lead investor since the company’s formation in 1998.

“It is thanks to his unwavering support, audacious vision, and generous spirit that we are now on the cusp of the transformational clean energy solution he was so determined to help bring to the world,” TAE said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Samberg grew up in the South Bronx, New York. At the Jazz at Lincoln Center gala last year, Samberg, who attended with his wife, said he didn’t have much exposure to music during childhood but got into jazz when he traveled to Cuba. He is survived by three children and his wife Rebecca.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.