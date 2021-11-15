(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore court ordered a halt to a week-long show featuring a 42-meter inflatable work by U.S. artist Kaws, in light of a legal dispute between the organizers and another arts foundation, the Straits Times reported on Monday.

The sculpture is currently floating in Singapore’s Marina Bay, and it’s not clear how the organizer, Hong Kong-based AllRightsReserved, would comply with the order. Installing and dismantling the massive works by the artist, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, is complicated: For the exhibition’s 2019 Hong Kong show, tugboats had to pull the sculpture through Victoria Harbour.

The dispute was initiated by Ryan Foundation, a non-profit arts organization founded by lawyer and art collector Ryan Su. The foundation says it had been negotiating with AllRightsReserved to bring the show to Singapore, and after those discussions fell apart, the foundation sued to stop the show, citing breach of intellectual property and breach of confidence, according to the report.

The contempt suit names the Hong Kong organization and its founders. Donnelly, who is not a party, described the accusations as “baseless,” saying he had no contractual agreement with the foundation, the report said.

AllRightsReserved is in the process of seeking urgent legal advice and will challenge the prohibitory injunction order, according to the report. Click here to read full report.

