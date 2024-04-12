(Bloomberg) -- Arxada AG’s bonds are set for the longest streak of gains since January after the Swiss chemicals maker published results showing higher levels of cashflow and earnings, easing immediate concerns about a challenging market backdrop.

The €460 million ($490 million) of notes due in 2029 have gained for the past four days, rising 6.8 cents to 71.8 cents since Friday’s close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Arxada, owned by private equity firms Bain Capital Private Equity and Cinven Capital Management, specializes in chemicals used in cleaning products, wood protection and paints.

Arxada, like many in the chemical sector, has been grappling with lower customer demand following the rise in interest rates. That’s seen its senior unsecured bonds plunge in recent years, and they are still quoted at levels considered distressed.

Cost cuts and better pricing helped Arxada report higher profit margins in the fourth quarter. The company said adjusted earnings rose 8% versus the prior year, while cashflow after debt payments was 11 million Swiss francs ($12 million) compared with a negative figure for the period in 2022, according to results seen by Bloomberg News.

A spokesperson for the Basel-based company declined to comment on the results.

The latest results represent some stability, but it’s too early to call it a recovery, said Jayanth Kandalam, deputy head of Europe research at Lucror Analytics. Despite the improvement in the fourth quarter, Arxada reported a 23% drop in adjusted earnings for the whole of 2023 as customers put in fewer orders and ran down their own inventories.

‘Tight Cashflow’

“In 2024, we will continue to see tight liquidity, tight cashflow and high leverage,” said Kandalam, noting the bond move may have been driven by the covering of short positions given the negativity of investor sentiment. “Only in 2025 might we see a recovery, if at all.”

The company’s debt includes over 3 billion Swiss francs in dollar-denominated first-lien notes, euro- and dollar-denominated term loans, as well as senior unsecured euro-denominated notes. The company does not have short-term refinancing needs, which gives “time for Arxada to focus on improving earnings and cash generation,” said Benjamin Sabahi, head of credit research at Spread Research in a note Thursday.

Arxada was created in 2021 after private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven bought the specialty ingredients unit of Lonza Group AG and took on further subsidiaries.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.