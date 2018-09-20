As BofA Gets Gun-Shy on Risk, Some Executives Head for the Door

(Bloomberg) -- Leadership changes are starting to ripple through Bank of America Corp.’s investment bank as disagreements over risk-taking and a struggle to keep pace with competitors spur high-level departures.

On Wednesday, Christian Meissner said he’s stepping down as head of the corporate and investment-banking division he led through the tumultuous years after the financial crisis. The departure was prompted by tensions over the bank’s appetite for risk and its struggle to retain market share advising on U.S. mergers, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. More executives may follow Meissner’s lead, they said.

Behind the scenes, Meissner was at the center of a fierce debate as the firm reassessed -- and ultimately reined in -- the exposure it’s willing to take on certain deals after getting burned on a large margin loan.

In merger advisory, fees at Bank of America tumbled more than at any other major U.S. lender earlier this year. The company ranks seventh in the business in North America this year, unchanged from 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was third in 2016. The region is the largest market for mergers globally, accounting for $1.3 trillion of the $2.4 trillion in announced deals.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan raised problems with the North American mergers-and-acquisitions business as part of a broader review at a meeting of top management in Boston in June, one of the people said. Moynihan said in July after earnings were released that his bankers were working to improve revenue and “can do a better job” in M&A. The CEO singled out emerging markets as one area where he’s reluctant to push the risk envelope, some of the people said.

Steinhoff Stings

The firm got gun-shy in the wake of about $300 million of losses from its dealings with Steinhoff International Holdings NV, taking the banking industry’s biggest hit from an accounting scandal that sent the South African furniture retailer’s shares into a tailspin. Bank of America began an intense internal investigation that’s stoked anxieties among many top managers, making them skittish that missteps could subject them to similar scrutiny, according to people familiar with the matter. The loss also elevated the clout of risk managers within the bank.

Bank of America declined to comment. In June, a spokesman said departure rates have been normal and the firm hasn’t had trouble attracting new talent.

Other businesses are also showing signs of slippage. Bank of America was the biggest underwriter of U.S. leveraged loans in 2014 and 2015, but it’s been dethroned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Every major U.S. lender except Bank of America posted higher investment-banking fees from a year earlier in the second quarter, with Morgan Stanley’s 20 percent climb leading the pack. Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley said they had large deal backlogs, indicating more fees are coming.

Meissner will be succeeded by Matthew Koder, a senior executive in Hong Kong, who will relocate to New York. Koder will work with Meissner in coming months to carry out the transition, according to an internal memo this week. The bank plans to name its next president for the Asia-Pacific region shortly, it said.

