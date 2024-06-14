Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
6:45
Feds' decision to delay capital gains tax changes a 'Ponzi scheme': Wiseman
7:12
How e.l.f. Beauty is turning social media popularity into booming sales
7:00
Costly U.S. sugar tariffs drive candy makers over the border to Canada
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
5:35
Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
Jun 13
Fiera CEO says Bank of Canada has clear path to 3% interest rate7:12
Fiera CEO says Bank of Canada has clear path to 3% interest rate
The head of one of Canada’s biggest asset managers says “the conditions are right” for the Bank of Canada to cut its policy interest rate to around 3 per cent by the end of next year.
Jun 136:50
Bank CEOs push back on MP calls to reduce oil and gas funding
The CEOs of Canada's five biggest banks stuck to the message that they're committed to help in the energy transition as they were questioned by a parliamentary committee Thursday about their impacts on climate change.
Jun 1311:19
Outlook for Canadian banks after solid earnings quarter
Mario Mendonca, Managing Director at TD Cowen, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the outlook for Canada's big banks after reporting robust earnings in the second quarter.
Jun 14
Raymond James cuts more Canadian bankers after Calgary closure
Raymond James Financial Inc. cut banking jobs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal this week, the firm’s latest pullback after it closed its Calgary investment-banking office last year in response to a drought in energy deals, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Jun 14
Coleen Volk named head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.
Jun 13
Bank of Canada deputy governor says bar for using QE again will be very high6:40
Bank of Canada deputy governor says bar for using QE again will be very high
A senior Bank of Canada official says the unusual measures it took during the pandemic helped boost the economy, but the bar for using quantitative easing again will be very high.
Jun 14
WestJet Encore pilots ratify deal, averting strike
WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline.
Jun 146:59
Airports demand millions in unpaid fees from defunct Lynx Air
Airports are knocking on Lynx Air's door to demand $4.1 million in unpaid fees from the defunct discount carrier.
Jun 11
National Bank to buy Western Canada rival for US$3.6 billion9:51
National Bank to buy Western Canada rival for US$3.6 billion
National Bank of Canada agreed to buy Canadian Western Bank for about $5 billion (US$3.6 billion) in stock in a tie-up of two of the country’s regional lenders.
Jun 14
The Week Ahead: Canada housing starts; BoC Summary of Deliberations
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Jun 145:46
Bitfarms shares rise after Riot raises pressure in takeover bid
Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares rose as much as 5.3 per cent after Riot Platforms Inc. ratcheted up its takeover efforts by increasing its stake in the rival Bitcoin miner.
Jun 14
Red Lobster Canada to ask court to recognize stalking horse bid, OK sales process
Red Lobster Canada will ask an Ontario court next week to recognize a stalking horse bid from its lenders and approve a sales process for its assets.
Jun 144:32
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 2.4% in April
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 2.4 per cent to $83.3 billion in April.
Jun 11
Trudeau's rival opposes capital gains hike, promises new tax cut6:06
Trudeau's rival opposes capital gains hike, promises new tax cut
Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he will vote against the government’s proposal to raise the capital gains tax inclusion rate, ending weeks of speculation about where he would land on the issue.
Jun 144:32
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.1% at $70.8B in April
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.1 per cent to $70.8 billion in April, helped by gains in sales of transportation equipment, primary metals and chemical products.
Jun 146:30
Red Lobster looks to new Wall Street saviour after prior woes
Barbs immediately began to fly after Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy last month.