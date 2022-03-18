(Bloomberg) -- It won’t just be hard cash that determines the future of one of world football’s most prized assets.

Chelsea spent almost two decades demonstrating how the power of money can triumph on the pitch under its owner Roman Abramovich. Now the sanctioned Russian billionaire is being forced to relinquish the London club, and Europe’s reigning club champion finds itself in a mess that involves investors, politicians and increasingly restless fans.

As many as 30 bidders could show up by Friday’s deadline for indicative offers, according to a person familiar with the situation, after everyone from a British property tycoon to a U.S. hedge fund founder was reported to have shown an interest in recent days.

Raine, a New York-based investment bank hired by Abramovich prior to his sanctioning by the British government, will collect the offers. Chelsea expects one or more bids to exceed the 3 billion-pound ($4 billion) minimum price tag put on the club earlier this month, the person said.

But the aim is for a quick sale to get the club out of Abramovich’s hands, according to a person familiar with the government’s thinking. The only legal red line is that it shouldn’t be sold to a sanctioned individual, said the person, who declined to be identified as the process unfolds. While the government doesn’t want to get involved in picking a winner, it will have the final say if the bidder does not meet expectations.

Chelsea’s descent from the apex of football to the turmoil of war and uncertainty over its future took less than a month. Its sale is now taking place as ownership comes with more public scrutiny and in a sport where financial wisdom is often overshadowed by emotion.

The U.K. last week froze Abramovich’s assets, altering the way Chelsea is run, and complicating plans for a sale because any deal needs to be agreed both by the Russia owner and the government. So far, the government hasn’t given any more detail on what it is looking for from the bids.

Deadline Day

As Friday’s deadline approached, the list of potential bidders grew longer. They included a consortium headed by the American billionaire Todd Boehly and the British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, and a group assembled by property entrepreneur Nick Candy. There was also one linking the Ricketts family who own the Chicago Cubs and Ken Griffin, the founder of the Citadel hedge fund, according to people familiar with the situation.

In addition, media reports have also mentioned other names, including the Saudi Media Group, Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, the New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, and Oaktree Capital, the U.S. asset manager that provided debt finance to a company linked to Inter Milan.

Any new owners need to pass the Premier League’s tests, though that’s unlikely to be a stumbling block. Newcastle United’s recent takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was approved by the Premier League despite criticism from activists including Amnesty International.

More importantly, bidders will have to prove sufficient financing is already in place for what is likely to be the biggest deal in English football history, people familiar with the situation said.

“The government will be sensitive in relation to new owners, but at the same time the priority will be to ensure that none of the proceeds end up in Abramovich’s bank account,” said Kieran Maguire, a football finance academic at Liverpool University.

Shy Banks

There’s also the question of reputation. The government will want to sell the club to an owner without as little baggage as possible. Some big-name investment banks are reticent to get involved with what could be a controversial transaction, according to people familiar with their thinking.

Already some fans have been critical on social media of some potential bidders because of past comments. The sale also comes a year after the reaction from fans and politicians ultimately sank the breakaway European Super League, of which Chelsea was a part.

There’s no doubt the sale, though, is a rare opportunity. Chelsea is the first of a top six club in Europe’s most lucrative football league to come up for purchase since John Henry’s Boston Red Sox bought Liverpool for a reported 300 million pounds in 2010.

The issue for investors, though, is that a team can lose its place in the top spots that qualify for European competitions. That’s a potential risk for Chelsea in seasons to come as the club faces its new financial reality.

Chelsea is continuing to negotiate with the U.K. government over the implementation of the sanctions license that has so far enabled the European champions to keep playing. At least there was one success: It managed to increase its 20,000-pound mandated budget to take the players to Middlesbrough in northeast England for a weekend game.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.