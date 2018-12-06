(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer was arrested in Canada over potential violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran, provoking outrage from China and complicating thorny trade negotiations just as they enter a critical juncture. Wanzhou Meng, who was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1, faces extradition to the U.S., according to a Canadian official. Here are the latest developments:

Senator Rubio Welcomes Arrest, Urges Extradition (10:13 a.m.)

Senator Marco Rubio said the arrest is "welcome" and said Meng should be promptly extradited to the U.S.

"Huawei has direct ties to the Chinese government and Communist Party, has long posed a serious risk to U.S. national security, and I continue to strongly urge Canada to reconsider Huawei’s inclusion in any aspect of its 5G development, introduction, and maintenance,” Rubio of Florida said in a statement.

Stocks Slump Amid Rising Trade Tensions (9:50 a.m.)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dropped about 2 percent Thursday in New York, resuming a slide after one of the biggest routs of the year. Meng’s arrest reignited trade tensions, dousing hope China and the U.S. would make immediate progress on a deal and dealing a blow to already fragile equity markets just days after an apparent breakthrough on trade between the two countries.

“This move against the Huawei CFO has just added another spanner in the works,” Eleanor Creagh, strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV in Sydney. “It’s really illustrative of the fact that the trade truce we saw over the weekend between Trump and Xi doesn’t really do much to mend the underlying relationship between the U.S. and China that is still deteriorating.”

U.S. Senator King Frets About Chinese Response to Arrest (8:30)

Senator Angus King from Maine said based on the propensity of China to lodge retaliatory tariffs in the past, he worries about the next step and possible repercussions. Speaking Thursday morning on CNN, King said he didn’t know specifics of the arrest beyond reports.

“That’s certainly a possibility. We’re dealing with a regime that has absolute power over all levers of state power and they may fell they have to respond in some way,” King said on CNN, citing a Chinese decision to go after Maine’s lobster industry in retaliatory sanctions. “Clearly some kind of response in China is absolutely possible.”

Earlier:

