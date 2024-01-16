(Bloomberg) -- Tennessee Valley Authority, a federal agency that supplies power to 10 million people in the region, recommended on Tuesday that customers conserve electricity as cold weather sweeps across the US.

Frigid temperatures and near-zero wind chill are expected to cause an increase in power usage, TVA said in a release. It’s the first time this winter that the agency has asked for conservation.

Extreme weather is increasingly testing and sometimes breaking US power grids, including the February 2021 winter storm in Texas that killed more than 200 and left millions in the dark for days. TVA instituted its first-ever rotating outages on two days in late December 2022 as demand soared to a winter record.

