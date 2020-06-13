As companies reopen, 'main street' stores in urban cores need help, Joly says

OTTAWA — The federal minister in charge of regional economic development says more needs to be done to help companies in the centre of Canada's biggest cities so they can stay open through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mélanie Joly says cities like Toronto and Montreal continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic, with case numbers fuelling restrictions that have kept workers home and businesses closed.

Usually, the economic development agencies Joly oversees are meant to support smaller communities that struggle more than urban centres.

But she says downtown cores will need more attention as the restrictions ease and economic activity resumes, part of what Joly describes as more targeted regional help during what is expected to be an uneven rebound across Canada.

The Bank of Canada has warned the desired economic recovery in the second half of the calendar year won't be as sharp or sustained as the downturn the pandemic caused.

Nor will it happen at the same time and rates across various regions, with the oilpatch in the West likely suffering longer if oil prices don't fully rebound.