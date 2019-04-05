(Bloomberg) -- As Jeremy Corbyn takes center stage in efforts to resolve the Brexit chaos, the gilt market may return its focus to the tail risk of the Labour Party leader coming to power.

The fiscal uncertainty associated with the likely higher spending of any Corbyn led-government does not appear to be priced into the U.K. bond market. Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble to deliver Brexit by seeking Corbyn’s help threatens to split her Conservative Party, with any increased signs of an election likely to steepen the longer-end of the gilt curve.

A potential radical change in fiscal policy by a left-wing government led by Corbyn may see 30-year and longer tenor gilts reflecting higher credit risk (with increased longer-dated issuance), steepening the 10-year/30-year curve, as seen during the fourth quarter amid heightened no-deal Brexit fears.

Although many permutations exist and the path to an election is far from certain, it will only take a growing expectation of one to realize profit on a 10s30s gilts curve steepener.

The markets remain skeptical following May’s move, with an outright short gilts view requiring confidence that a compromise will emerge.

The likelihood of a long delay to Brexit is reflected in sterling swaption volatility, with 2m2y implieds not particularly showing any aggressive near-term jump risk (implying terminal breakeven on a straddle of around 14 basis points).

