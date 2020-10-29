(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity in advanced economies has weakened over the course of October amid renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as mobility, energy consumption, and public transport usage. In the U.S., the improvement evident in the third quarter has petered out: The latest numbers show activity weakening again. Major European economies, notably France and Italy, also saw activity retreating, even ahead of fresh restrictions.

