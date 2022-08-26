(Bloomberg) -- A traditional Victorian home in London. A sleek new flat without a gas boiler. An expensive country estate. The UK’s new energy price cap will raise bills for them all, the question is by how much.

All the talk of Friday’s announcement of a new cap is for typical annual bills to jump to about £3,549 ($4,186) starting in October, just when demand rises. But the cap isn’t a maximum level, it’s a charge per unit of energy. So for bigger homes that use a lot more power and gas, costs will far exceed that amount. For example, a mansion’s energy bill could soar to roughly £10,000 a year.

“The headline price cap amount massively simplifies what in reality is a huge spread of impacts for customers,” said Matt Turner, a consultant at BFY Group. “People should look at their own bills and speak to their supplier about how the price cap affects them.”

To get an idea of just how high bills could get, the consultancy estimated potential costs for different types of British homes, using the new price cap and data from the National Energy Efficiency Data Framework. Here’s the breakdown:

New, High-Efficiency Flat

New apartments are built to much higher efficiency standards, with lots of insulation, all-electric heating and either double or triple-glazed windows to conserve heat. They’re not the most common home, but numbers are growing.

Such a flat under 50 square meters (538 square feet) would consume just 3,400 kilowatt hours of electricity per year and no gas. The owners would have some of the cheapest energy bills in the country.

Semi-Detached House

This is the most common type of UK home, with the majority at 51 to 100 square meters. For this type of property using an average amount of energy -- and one that’s neither too drafty nor very well insulated -- bills will be a bit lower than Ofgem’s headline price cap figure.

Drafty Victorian Dwelling

Britain is home to some of the draftiest old housing stock in Europe, with brick homes built more than a century ago still popular throughout London and other cities. Bills for a Victorian home that’s also about 51 to 100 square meters are about what’s typical across the country.

Big House

A family living in a stand-alone house exceeding 200 square meters need to use more electricity and gas, and so will have to cope with bills well above the average. Their actual charges could end up being over 90% higher than a typical home on the price cap, based on average energy use.

Largest Homes

Not many Brits live in the most expensive, largest homes. But those that do may have pools to heat or large glass conservatories that aren’t very energy efficient. Their bills will be among the highest in the country, more than double the headline price cap figure and potentially even higher for the largest homes.

But no matter how high bills get, those residents are in a better position to afford it.

