(Bloomberg) -- Envoys at a round of United Nations climate talks were finishing two weeks of discussions with little progress on how to cut pollution as a heatwave scorched Europe’s capital cities.

The discussions in Bonn, Germany, involving almost 200 nations were aiming to write rules for a sustainable development mechanism that would channel aid for environmental programs to poorer nations. It’s part of the effort to flesh out the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, where all nations agreed to make voluntary cuts to fossil fuel emissions.

The delegates remained deadlocked on accounting rules and governance for the system, pushing the debate to their next meeting in Chile in December. They’re also likely to water down a statement on a scientific report about the risks of rising temperatures even as Berlin and Paris were facing highs near 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

“People are talking about it, making jokes about it, but there’s no indication it’s spilling over to create more urgency here in these negotiations,” said Alden Meyer, director of strategy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, an advocacy group. “It’s almost like another world here.”

The Paris deal called on nations to work toward capping global temperature increases since pre-industrial times to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and acknowledges the need to strive for 1.5 degrees. That would still be the quickest shift in the climate since the end of the last ice age more than 10,000 years ago. Without deeper cuts in greenhouse gases, the world is on track for warming of at least double the targeted pace.

This year’s discussions are focused at writing rules for market structures that would help rein in fossil-fuel pollution. Those include a program to follow on from the Clean Development Mechanism that came out of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. That program was once worth $8 billion before questions emerged about the value of the certificates it issued for reductions of the projects it sponsored. Now, the offsets trade for pennies.

Envoys want to build a Sustainable Development Mechanism as a follow-on program. The system needs to be in place in 2020 when the Paris Agreement begins to take force. Developing nations are eager to reap aid flows that would come from the program, while richer nations led by the European Union are focused on the integrity of the system. U.S. President Donald Trump wants to withdraw from the Paris deal.

“Two weeks of negotiations are headed toward a draft text that reveals fault lines some had assumed were resolved at last year’s meetings,” said Alex Hanafi, director for multilateral climate strategy at the Environmental Defense Fund. “If all goes as planned, countries will come out of these talks with an agreement on a starting point for further negotiations - but certainly not the end point.”

The goal is to design a new system of tradable credits for emission-reduction projects akin to the CDM. That program ultimately reduced or avoided about 2 billion tons of greenhouse-gas emissions, which is almost as much as India’s total annual output of CO2. The CDM lost ground as concerns grew about the quality of the program and a surplus in the EU emissions market. That resulted in a plunge in the price of CDM credits.

The difficulty is in creating a robust financial instrument that would translate work national emissions-reduction pledges into comparable, exchangeable units. The framework needs to be flexible enough to attract investment while also credible enough to avoid issues that sank the CDM.

Once working on a global scale, carbon markets may help reduce twice as much emissions at the same price as current policies, according to EDF’s senior economist Pedro Piris-Cabezas.

Among the biggest sticking points is the risk of double counting the certificates as they trade in the secondary market. When buying or selling credits, nations must account for that by adding or subtracting emissions in the ledger tracking emission units, a process known in the UN jargon as "corresponding adjustment." That was a sticking point at last year’s talks in Katowice, Poland, and envoys haven’t found a solution this month in Bonn.

Many countries, led by the European Union, insist on making the rules as stringent as possible to ensure projects under the new market deliver emission reductions that would otherwise not be done. If designed in a wrong way, the accounting framework risks undermining the Paris Agreement and its goals.

“Negotiators will need to find a delicate balance between the goal of having a very solid mechanism and the political need to reach a compromise amid diverging national views,” said Lidia Wojtal, a Berlin-based climate policy expert involved in the climate talks since 2007. “The deal may not be perfect, but on the other hand it cannot be too lax because it would take years to improve the rules and we can’t afford a crippled market even for a day.”

Countries also differ on different governance arrangements for the new mechanism and the future of the existing carbon markets that came out of the Kyoto Protocol. The two systems -- CDM and Joint Implementation -- have issued about 2.8 billion tons of CO2 emission-reduction credits. Those cover a significant number of existing projects which will run for many years after 2020. Investors remain uncertain over whether these projects will continue to issue credits, and how they will interact with the Paris Agreement.

“I hope there will be political resolve to solve this,” said Paul Watkinson, chair of the UNFCCC body that oversees the talks on carbon markets.

