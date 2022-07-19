(Bloomberg) -- At the Farnborough International Airshow this year, visitors and exhibitors dashed from one air-conditioned hall to the next to escape the sweltering heat. In the Airbus SE chalet on the edge of the airfield, the buzz of previous years, when the European planemaker belted out aircraft order after order, was conspicuously absent.

In the first two days of the event, Airbus announced a single purchase from Delta Air Lines Inc. for its smaller A220 model. Arch-rival Boeing Co., meanwhile, kept busy with a parade of deals, bringing its haul by Tuesday afternoon to 135 new firm orders, compared with Airbus’s dozen.

It’s an unusual reversal in the commercial aviation duopoly. Airbus typically relishes the air shows as a forum to promote its prowess, pulling out all the stops to get deals done in time for the event. Former sales supremo John Leahy famously stated that if you can’t close a deal at an air show, where the who’s who of the aviation world meets, you can’t do it anywhere. Boeing always maintained that it never primed deals for the event.

This year, though, it’s the US company that’s charging ahead.

The Arlington, Virginia-based manufacturer opened the event on Monday with a blockbuster deal for 100 of its 737 Max 10 jetliners from Delta. The purchase includes an option for 30 additional jets, in a commitment valued at about $17.6 billion. On Tuesday, Boeing won more orders from private-equity firm 777 Partner LLC for as many as 66 Max jets as well as from Aviation Capital Group LLC. Leasing firm AerCap Holdings NV added five 787 Dreamliners.

“Boeing has been the biggest beneficiary at Farnborough to date,” said Sheila Kahyaoglu, an aviation analyst at Jefferies LLC.

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury acknowledged in an interview Monday that business was “probably a bit less now than it used to be in the past because we are constrained by the supply chain.”

The Toulouse-based company has had to grapple with so-called gliders -- fully built aircraft sitting on the ground without engines that can’t be completed amid a shortage of components, from engines to computer chips The planemaker now has 26 planes without engines, six more than at the end of May, according to Faury, who said he’s optimistic the issue will be resolved by the end of the year.

Besides, the company came into the show with some major orders under its belt, including a deal from China for 292 airliners worth more than $37 billion just this month.

Even if Airbus has to cede the commercial bragging rights to Boeing this year, the European company can take solace in the fact that it has an order backlog stretching out years, giving it little reason to hunt for fresh deals. The company’s best-selling A320 family is sold out until 2027. Faury said his priority now is to serve existing customers and get the supply chain sorted.

And if past air shows are any guide, Airbus likes to keep the suspense. Monday and Tuesday tend to be the busiest days of the event, but Airbus often reserves some announcements for the very end, when many exhibitors and executives cede the air field south of London to the general public.

In 2013, the company pulled out almost $15 billion in sales on the fourth day of an air show, prompting Leahy to quip that he might take the rest of the year off. As things stand now, his successor, Christian Scherer, can’t quite afford that luxury yet.

