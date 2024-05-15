(Bloomberg) -- They’ve taken down the Eiffel Tower in Berlin.

The removal of the 15-meter high replica, erected as a token of friendship during the Cold War in the quarter of the city that the French controlled, is a fitting symbol of the state of relations between the two nations that together aspire to set the tone for Europe.

Franco-German ties ebb and flow with the political seasons, yet they look in urgent need of repair under two leaders who appear incompatible. In Emmanuel Macron, France has a dynamic, articulate president with a penchant for bold statements. Germany’s Olaf Scholz has a reputation as a sullen chancellor with a reticent approach to policymaking.

The odd combination risks becoming a dysfunctional relationship that impacts the European Union’s ability to get things done in the face of war on its borders, rising nationalist sentiment and an economic malaise that’s seeing the 27-nation bloc fall ever further behind the US and China.

A “tense” rapport means it’s “very unclear what is exactly going on between the two governments — and especially between the two main players,” says Johan Van Overtveldt, a former Belgian finance minister who chairs the EU Parliament’s Budget Committee. “If you see France and Germany moving in different directions, then usually things don’t move at all.”

In the absence of common purpose with Germany, Macron has taken up the gauntlet with a raft of measures he says are needed to arrest Europe’s long-term decline. Out of the limelight, Scholz’s own quiet revolution might just yield equally profound changes for the continent.

“My concern is not just France, it is Europe in comparison with the US and China,” the president said in a Bloomberg interview this week. “My top priority is to have a European policy saying we have to be much more innovative, we have to create a much more efficient capital market, we have to invest much more from a common budget as Europeans and from the private sector.”

It’s a program allied to steps to “protect our region” — similar to the Biden administration’s suite of industrial policies — that Macron took up with Xi Jinping during the Chinese president’s visit to France last week.

His arguments for European “strategic autonomy,” in security, defense and across industry, are also getting more attention as great power rivalry squeezes the continent.

France — and Macron’s — curse is that it needs Germany to achieve these ends. As the EU’s largest economy and most populous nation, there’s just no way of getting around it.

Macron’s notion of a far larger common EU budget funded by joint borrowing underwritten by Berlin won’t fly with Scholz’s coalition. Even the French president’s current push for capital market integration is matched with less enthusiasm on the German side.

For its part, Germany’s problem, whether under Scholz or a successor after next year’s federal elections, is less French grandstanding than domestic limitations placed on how far the coalition can flex its muscles. That leads to often unrealistic expectations placed upon it by others, including Paris.

Take Ukraine, where Scholz is balancing international demands to supply more weaponry to Kyiv with a German public wary of sliding toward war.

Into that delicate mix, Macron’s proposal to hold out the option of deploying troops to Ukraine had that shock factor for which he is known — remember his reference to NATO as brain dead — but it was unwelcome in Berlin. The idea was quickly shot down by Scholz, among others.

While Macron sparked a debate over theoretical future action, Scholz is out in front responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s need for help, as the No. 2 supplier of aid to Ukraine after the US.

Scholz is so far the only leader to have delivered more air defenses, pledging a third Patriot system even at the risk of exposing Germany. “Unfortunately, there are still not enough followers,” an irritated Scholz told Stern magazine this week, describing the lack of commitments as “depressing.”

France has said that it supports a Czech-led initiative to procure as many as 1.5 million artillery shells for Ukraine, but has yet to make a financial pledge; Germany is one of the biggest contributors.

As Macron hosted Xi, Scholz was shoring up ties to the Baltic States. Germany is leading one of three new NATO advanced battlegroups being deployed in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, with the UK and Canada in charge of the other two.

For all that, Scholz is armed with a curious ability to grab defeat from the jaws of public relations success. He dragged his heels on delivering Leopard 2 tanks until the US agreed to send its Abrams M1 equivalent. More recently, he’s been castigated for refusing to supply Taurus cruise missiles on the spurious grounds that they could be used to strike inside Russia.

But he did coin a term — Zeitenwende, or epochal change — to describe what Russia’s aggression means for Germany. It turns out that’s as tricky to pull off as it sounds, and involves shaking up postwar assumptions in security, energy, industrial and foreign policy. But it’s just as consequential for Europe if the continent’s one true giant can wake up and get out from under its own 20th century shadow.

That’s not a given. As historian Timothy Garton Ash wrote in a recent essay on Germany for the New York Review of Books: “Old certainties have crumbled; new directions are yet to be found.”

One brake on radical change is the country’s economy. Almost 50% bigger than France’s, it has suffered two years of near-zero growth after disengaging from Russian energy following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. And yet, as the fiscal taps that allowed extravagant government spending to pull Europe out of the pandemic are turned off, Germany’s position relative to France looks strong.

Germany has stolen a march on France by splashing subsidies to attract industries of the future — including securing NorthVolt AB’s second European battery plant, Tesla Inc.’s only European works, and a massive Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication facility — annoying Paris in the process.

Germany is set to meet NATO’s 2% of gross domestic product defense-spending target this year for the first time since the Cold War. While Paris will also hit the goal, Germany has risen up the ranks to become the Alliance’s No. 2 military power in dollar terms after the US. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the most popular member of Scholz’s cabinet, has mooted spending as much as 3.5% of output.

Germany’s huge investment in defense means that “Paris considers Berlin as a real competitor for the military leadership of Europe,” even as its new policy stance “seems to be slow, incomplete, and often contradictory to French preferences,” Claudia Major and Sven Arnold of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs wrote in an article for the UK in a Changing Europe site.

To Berlin, they added, “Paris seems like an unpredictable, disruptive partner that is often dogmatic rather than solutions-oriented.”

Like all leaders, Macron and Scholz have domestic challenges that shape their respective outlooks. While they share low popularity ratings, Scholz has the additional burden of a fractious three-way coalition — a hindrance French presidents don’t face.

A poor result in June’s elections to the European Parliament for Scholz’s Social Democratic Party is surely baked in — with the center-right Christian Democrats likely to be the big winner.

Macron faces a more humbling moment, with his Renaissance party bloc forecast to lose badly to the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen. It’s a reminder that for all the president’s undeniable eloquence in diagnosing Europe’s problems, he has yet to convince the French electorate of his solutions — not least those voters backing Le Pen, the woman he vanquished in two presidential elections but who will be free to contest the next vote in 2027 without him in the running.

Germany has arguably more pressing challenges, not least maintaining industrial competitiveness while pulling off its energy transition, without further stirring far-right sentiment.

The political and social cleavage that’s opened between the former East Germany and the west, fueled by opposing attitudes to Russia and seen most clearly in support for the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, is a serious risk to cohesion little more than three decades after reunification in 1990.

Polls suggest the AfD will come first in three eastern states that vote this fall — Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg — although it’s hard to see how they will form a regional government when other parties refuse official cooperation, let alone rule at national level. It’s a different story for France’s National Rally.

In both countries, politics will take a back seat to sport this summer. Germany can look forward to hosting the Euro 2024 football championships from June, while for Macron, the Paris Olympics in July offer a global stage to project France’s considerable soft power.

And for all talk of a personal rift, there are still shared interests uniting the EU’s two main powers: One is a common determination to stand up for Europe if Donald Trump regains the White House in November’s presidential election. Both have breathed new life into the so-called Weimar format of three-way exchanges with Poland, the largest eastern EU member, after Donald Tusk’s re-election on a pro-European platform.

The mini Eiffel Tower in Berlin’s district of Wedding has in fact only been removed for renovation. It’ll be back soon — by public demand from local residents. The “Centre Francais” outside which it stands is very much open for youth exchanges and intercultural projects.

Meanwhile, Germany will this month celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Grundgesetz, the postwar constitution that forms the country’s guiding basis. It’s a very German affair, with a “festival of democracy” involving debates and political dialog with a host of personalities.

The guest of honor? Emmanuel Macron.

