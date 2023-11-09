(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s war on Ukraine split the world into two camps, nations that condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion and those that did not. In the years since, the fallout has shifted the flow of investment, with money veering away from countries that chose not to oppose the Kremlin to those that did.

Add to that the fraught US-China relationship, scars of pandemic supply chain ruptures and increasing instability and conflict and you have the recipe for a broad rethinking of globalization. In the Bloomberg Originals mini-documentary The Great Fracture, we show how the arteries of world trade are reorienting themselves across this new landscape, and how a new group of nations stands to gain.

Accelerated by the 2017 trade war launched by then-US President Donald Trump and exacerbated three years later by the global pandemic, the drift toward “deglobalization” has companies rethinking where they invest and nations contemplating new trading strategies. With words such as decoupling, nearshoring, and friendshoring entering the common vernacular, countries like Mexico, Morocco, Vietnam, Indonesia and Poland are becoming increasingly popular destinations for foreign direct investment.

