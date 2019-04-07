(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. on Sunday withdraw Libya-based troops as eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar set his sights on the final prize in the OPEC member -- the capital.

The U.S. Africa Command said in a statement that supporting forces had been “temporarily relocated from the country in response to security conditions on the ground.”

Haftar’s advance to the capital has raised the stakes in the country that sits atop Africa’s largest proven reserves of crude. The push by his self-styled Libyan National Army has also raised questions about the viability of meaningfulness of a UN-backed reconciliation conference planned for later this month.

“The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable,” said U.S. Marine Corps General Thomas Waldhauser, commander, U.S. Africa Command. “Even with an adjustment of the force, we will continue to remain agile in support of existing U.S. strategy.”

Separately, Mellitah Oil & Gas, a venture between Italy’s Eni and Libya’s state-run National Oil Corp., asked its Tripoli-based staff who live in neighborhoods “witnessing security tension” not to go to the office, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

