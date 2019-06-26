As Johnson Eyes No-Deal, MPs Vow to Fight Him: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson toughened his Brexit rhetoric with a "do or die" pledge to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. Members of his party are maneuvering to stop him making good on that pledge.

Key Developments

Johnson shifted his rhetoric on Tuesday to a tougher no-deal stance

A poll of Tory members shows overwhelmingly majority back no-deal

Rory Stewart, a former leadership candidate, joins growing list of MPs who would vote against government to block a chaotic exit.

Stewart Would Vote vs Govt to Stop No-Deal (7:30 a.m.)

U.K. International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, a former leadership candidate, said he would vote against his own Conservative government if it pursued a no-deal Brexit strategy.

He joins a growing list of Conservatives who are trying to figure out how to stop a future prime minister crashing out without a deal.

"I would definitely vote against a Conservative government to prevent a no-deal Brexit," he told the BBC. But he would "work with colleagues" to ensure the government didn’t collapse.

