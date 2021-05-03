(Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to sell shares of some Korean biopharmaceutical companies which surged last year as the nation lifted the world’s longest pandemic-imposed short-selling ban on Monday.

The health-care sector slumped as much as 4.4%, the biggest loser among Kospi 200’s sub-gauges. The group rallied 67% in 2020, the best performer of all. Drug developer Celltrion Inc., tanked as much as 5.6%. HLB Inc. fell as much as 3.8% as investors preemptively sold their holdings in the health-care company, according to Eugene Investment & Securities Co. analyst Han Byung-Hwa.

South Korea resumed short selling on Monday on 351 stocks listed on Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150. That comes after a 13-month-long ban that was imposed during the market crash in March last year. During the past year, retail investors who fueled record gains in Korean stock market have feared the repercussions from short selling and have asked regulators to impose a permanent ban.

“Short-selling issues are affecting investor sentiment,” said Seo Sang-Young, a market strategist at Mirae Asset Securities Co. “Biopharma companies and battery makers that are overvalued relative to their earnings are seeing some selloff.”

Investors, especially the so-called market neutral active money managers who couldn’t sell borrowed stocks while the prohibition was in place, have begun to take short positions. A Seoul-based manager of a long-short fund shorted some stocks on Monday including display panel maker LG Display Co. as demand for consumer tech products will likely weaken in the second half, they said, declining to be named as it’s against their company policy to reveal short positions.

LG Display fell as much as 3.1%.

Local stock benchmark Kospi and the blue-chip Kospi 200 index where the likes of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are listed fluctuated between gains and losses, following strong monthly exports data over the weekend.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 383.6 billion won ($342 million) worth of shares in the Kospi while retail investors added a net 578 billion won as of 2:43 p.m. in Seoul.

Korea Exchange will announce daily short-selling data including short interest and the day’s top 50 most shorted stocks at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

