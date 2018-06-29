As N.J. Budget Deadline Nears, Lawmakers Say No Deal With Murphy

(Bloomberg) -- With less than 32 hours until a constitutional deadline, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats in the Legislature remain unable to agree on a state budget.

After another round of talks today, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin told reporters he was “bitterly disappointed” they were unable to reach agreement. Failure to pass a spending plan before the July 1 start of the fiscal year could force a shutdown of state government.

Murphy, who took office in January, is at odds with Democratic legislative leaders over which taxes to raise to balance spending on priorities such as education and transportation. Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior partner, had proposed raising the sales-tax rate to 7 percent from 6.625 percent, and the tax rate for millionaires to 10.75 percent from 8.95 percent.

Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly were seeking more short-term fixes, including a two-year surcharge on corporate business taxes and a one-year tax-amnesty program.

Coughlin said they had offered “a version of the millionaire’s tax” and a corporate business tax surcharge that was lower than originally proposed.

“He is more concerned about protecting corporations that had billion-dollar windfalls from Donald Trump,” Senate President Steve Sweeney said of Murphy. “He’d rather raise taxes on the people of New Jersey.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Elise Young in Trenton at eyoung30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flynn McRoberts at fmcroberts1@bloomberg.net, Stacie Sherman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.