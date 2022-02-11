(Bloomberg) -- Nina Shaw expected to spend the first few months of 2022 at award ceremonies celebrating her clients, a long list of luminaries that includes filmmakers Ava DuVernay and F. Gary Gray, as well as actress Yvonne Orji. The Hollywood lawyer also thought she might get back on the road, traveling for work and a long-awaited family trip to France. Instead, like so many people, she’s still stuck at home.

But when not battling a mild case of the omicron blues, Shaw is studying the impact of the pandemic on her clients. The last two years have accelerated a shift away from traditional business models, built around movie theaters and TV, and hastened the embrace of streaming.

At first, streaming seemed like a blessing for most Hollywood talent. It created more jobs, led to more opportunities for people of color and enabled viewers all over the world to watch their work. But the pandemic has exposed some downsides too.

Shorter TV seasons require people to work more to make the same amount of money. Virtual film festivals are struggling to generate as much interest for smaller projects. And while streaming has led to more opportunities for people of color in front of the camera, it has yet to change the composition inside the industry’s c-suites.

Shaw spoke with Bloomberg News about signing her first client, diversity in Hollywood and which streamer is most likely to begin sharing viewership data next.

How has the shift to streaming affected your clients?

Streaming has opened up additional forums for talent. There’s a lot more stuff in the pipeline. But, in some ways, talent has been less valued.

Don’t people work more and get paid more?

In episodic work, people are being paid more. But now we’re talking about 10 episodes or eight episodes or a limited series. As opposed to the traditional world, where people did 20 to 24 episodes. If you had a hit, it was assured it would go five to seven years. Some people will spend their entire careers working on “Law & Order: SVU.” Very successful streaming shows rarely go beyond three plus years. Even if your fee has gone up, you are still looking for more work. Restrictions with regard to exclusivity haven’t changed. HBO doesn’t allow actors to do other TV unless they can negotiate it out.

So Yvonne Orji couldn’t do another show while she was doing “Insecure”?

The HBO form deal doesn’t allow HBO actors to do other TV unless they can negotiate it out. There is an exclusion for preexisting material. We’re constantly negotiating.

The flip side is, for some actors, it’s good. They don’t want to be on one show for more than two or three years.

Does that mean you just need to land on the right show?

Big paydays, even on a network show that goes the distance, are not as big as when the audience was more concentrated. That’s not to say people aren’t making a lot of money. But back end on shows like “The Cosby Show” or “Two and a Half Men”— the system doesn’t allow that anymore.

There is such an incredible level of vertical integration. While there is a formula for how one’s back end is calculated, it is a formula with limitations.

Is that why you see more actors trying to create their own companies?

There have been people who’ve always done double duty in front and behind the camera. It still takes a special kind of talent to be able to do it. Reese Witherspoon is someone who has always aligned herself with really talented people as her partners. It allowed her to grow Hello Sunshine.

What keeps you up at night right now?

We all thought somewhere towards the end of 2021 that we were at the tail end of Covid. We were all looking at this period as being one where we’d start to be free of restrictions and the additional costs incurred as a result. We didn’t think this awards season would be as impacted as it was last year. All of Sundance will be virtual. Smaller films we represent will take the hit. Art-house films don’t do as well when they don’t get seen by those very appreciative festival audiences.

The theatrical business just won’t come back, “Spider-Man” notwithstanding. There’s an audience for a certain kind of movie. What we’re seeing is more of the same. The business accelerated in turning the tide towards streaming services and putting more fare directly in consumers’ homes. We knew theatrical windows would be be shortened. We all thought it would happen over a longer period of time.

Think about the beginning of 2020 when it all first happened. HBO Max, Paramount+, a lot of these were not up and running. Netflix and Hulu and Amazon had a big advantage, but those advantages will diminish.

Is there a pecking order in terms of which places your clients most want to work for?

Maybe Netflix has a bit of an edge. The big difference about the streaming world is when you are in a traditional network or being broadcast in a certain time period, you are programmed in a block. A type of show made it on a network schedule at a certain time. For work from diverse talent, you had the opportunity to be in a broadcast medium where an audience could find you. People who weren’t going to watch the block of Black comedies would never see your work.

When Ava DuVernay released her limited series about the men formerly known as the Central Park Five, “When They See Us,” it did remarkably well in Scandinavia. Before, if this was programmed by traditional legacy broadcasters, it might not even have been broadcast in Scandinavian countries.

Flash forward to moments of social reckoning. Looking at big demonstrations in Scandinavian countries, I was thinking, “Do they understand it a little bit more because they saw ‘When They See Us’”? One of the men went to England doing worldwide promotion. He’s outside Buckingham Palace, and people are coming up to him. They know who he is. I can’t imagine in traditional media that would have been the case.

Has the shift to streaming been good for people of color?

There are more opportunities. Someone is saying this is good business. “The Old Guard” was a movie that worked well for us at Netflix with Gina Prince-Bythewood. Why wouldn’t Netflix continue to work with her or more people like her?

You said you think more streaming services will disclose viewership to appease talent. Who is next?

If I had to put money on it, I’d say Amazon before others. I don’t see Netflix making full disclosures or Disney at all. They’re trying to cut back on what they’ve paid talent. They don’t want to open their books.

The business is becoming more aligned with the values of the technology business. That is disturbing in and of itself. It is a predominantly white, male business.

What do you mean by they are trying to cut back?

You saw it play out publicly in the Scarlett Johansson suit. She’s been paid handsomely. But, wrongfully, they tried to argue she should be ashamed of how handsomely she’s been paid, in a time like this, when people are struggling. If you could pay her like that, how much money did you make? It sent a signal to the talent community that we don’t value relationships in the same way.

Will streaming services cut back on overall deals?

It wasn’t a lot of money relative to how much is in those companies. They were tremendously effective. You buy a lot of publicity with a Shonda Rhimes deal. You are sending a message to talent that you can be in our productions, and it doesn’t diminish you.

There is a lot of chatter about the quality of programming at Netflix going down. Do you see any pendulum swing in how your clients view it ?

No one walks through the door thinking I’ll be doing anything other than my best work and A-list material.

That’s the nature of talent. No one wakes up and says, “I want to make a crappy movie.”

Who is your longest-tenured client?

A writer who is working now was my first client. His name is Bill Boulware. He is best known for co-creating “227,” which is where a very young Regina King got her start. I met him on a blind date. At the end of the date I said, “I know we’ll never go out, but if you ever need a lawyer….”

