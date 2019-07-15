(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden would add a public option to the existing U.S. health insurance system and advocate for measures to make coverage more affordable, according to a plan his campaign released Monday.

Biden’s health care proposals rely on keeping the Affordable Care Act in place at a time when other Democratic presidential hopefuls are looking past the 2010 law to campaign on versions of a Medicare for All plan first proposed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The former vice president argues that the hard-fought gains of Obamacare shouldn’t be scrapped in favor of a system that would require an even larger overhaul of the health care system and tax increases on the middle class.

His proposal, which would cost $750 billion over its first decade, would increase the value of tax credits for health insurance premiums and lower the cap on the cost of coverage as a percentage of income.

It would give low-income Americans who live in states that haven’t opted into the ACA’s Medicaid expansion access to a public option plan with the same benefits as Medicaid. These and other measures would be paid for by eliminating capital gains loopholes for people making more than $1 million, Biden’s campaign said. The policy and tax law changes would require congressional approval.

Highlighting Obamacare

Biden’s rolling out his health care plan -- unambiguously entitled “The Biden Plan to Protect and Build on the Affordable Care Act” – after spending the past few weeks defending Obamacare by pointing to its success in providing coverage to millions of uninsured Americans and offering protections to people with pre-existing conditions.

He’s warned voters that Medicare for All, which is supported by Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, among other Democratic candidates, in addition to Sanders, would be expensive and hard to achieve.

As he rolls out his plan while campaigning in Iowa this week, including at a Monday forum hosted by AARP, Biden will continue to emphasize that contrast and the urgency of improving the health insurance system quickly after the 2020 election, a campaign official said on the condition of anonymity to preview the plan.

Build on Success

“I admire the rest of the field, from Bernie to Elizabeth to Kamala who want, you know, Medicare for All, but let me tell you, I think one of the most significant things we’ve done in our administration is pass the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said Saturday in New Hampshire.

“I don’t know why we’d get rid of what in fact is working and move to something totally new,” Biden said.

The plan would increase subsidies for Americans who obtain coverage through the individual marketplace by basing the value of tax credits on more the generous Gold plan, rather than on Silver plans.

The credits are currently limited to Americans that earn between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level -- roughly $50,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a family of four. Biden’s plan would eliminate that cap. It would also lower the maximum cost of coverage to 8.5% of income from 9.86%. A family of four making $110,000 a year would save an estimated $750 a month with the lowered limit, the Biden campaign estimated.

Public Option

Under Biden’s plan, an estimated 4.9 million low-income Americans living in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid would have access to a no-premium public option. States that have expanded Medicaid -- typically, those governed by Republicans -- would also have the option of moving to the new public option if they continue paying their current share of the cost of covering those benefiting from the expansion.

The plan also includes a string of proposals that are generally supported by Democrats, including repealing the law that bars Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices, allowing consumers to buy prescription drugs from other countries, and eliminating "surprise billing" when a patient doesn’t have control over which provider he or she sees. Biden would also favor doubling federal funding for community health centers.

Biden’s public option would cover contraception and abortion, and he would push to restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the women’s health clinics. He would also reissue guidance requiring states to accept Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers, reversing a Trump administration rule.

