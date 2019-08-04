(Bloomberg) -- While Australia may be a key U.S. ally in the Asia-Pacific, it seems Secretary of Defense Mark Esper won’t seek to deploy ground-based missiles Down Under.

Speaking to reporters on the way to Australia Saturday, Esper said he was in favor of deploying U.S. missiles to Asia within months, though didn’t specify an exact timeline, the type of weapons, or where exactly they would be positioned, the New York Times reported.

Australia’s Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said she raised the issue with Esper when she met him in Sydney at the weekend, after reading of his plans in the media.

“I did discuss it yesterday with Secretary Esper and he confirmed that there was no ask of Australia and that none was expected,” Reynolds told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio Monday. “I can confirm that he made no request and he wasn’t anticipating any request.”

The U.S. is Australia’s most important strategic ally, and some 2,500 U.S. Marines are stationed in the northern city of Darwin.

Esper and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at the weekend participated in the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations, or AUSMIN talks, which have served as the principal forum for the allies’ joint strategic, foreign and defense policies for 34 years.

