For investors in one of Brazil's largest oil refineries, the prospect of Petrobras buying the facility back from the Abu Dhabi wealth fund is a reason to cheer.

Bonds tied to the Mataripe refinery in northeastern Brazil are the best performing in Latin America over the past month, rallying as discussions pick up between Petrobras and the refinery’s current owner, Mubadala Capital’s Acelen. The notes have skyrocketed nearly 20 cents to trade around 90 cents on the dollar after Petrobras said in December it was considering taking the facility back.

It’s the “best-case scenario for bondholders,” said Cesar Fernandez, a partner at Alpha Credit Advisors Ltd., who owns the notes. “We’re talking about a possible upside of getting to par — or even above par.”

Such investor optimism surrounding the deal comes down to friction on crude prices and the refinery’s cash flows.

Under Acelen’s control, Mataripe has struggled to compete with rivals that are owned by Petrobras and accused of getting crude from the state-owned giant at lower prices. The bonds had fallen into distress last year as Acelen complained about the dynamic to local antitrust regulators.

Any involvement by Petrobras, though, will likely result in the cost of crude supplied to the refinery to drop closer to the rate Petrobras charges its own facilities, said Lucas Bonelli, a credit analyst at BCP Securities in Rio de Janeiro. That alone would help bolster the margins for Mataripe, he said.

A representative for Acelen — which is owned by Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi wealth fund’s asset-management subsidiary — declined to comment. A spokesperson for Petrobras referred to a December regulatory filing that disclosed the company would analyze the acquisition of a stake in the Mataripe refinery, without commenting further.

The recent comeback in the refinery’s bonds reflects investor faith that even an improved relationship between Petrobras and Mubadala would be a boon to business. The $1.7 billion in refinery bonds maturing in 2031 have handed investors returns of 15% over the past month — and 24% over the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That momentum could continue as a deal stands to make the risk profile for the refinery more similar to Petrobras’, Alpha’s Fernandez said.

Bevan Rosenbloom, a senior credit analyst at investment banking firm Seaport Global Holdings LLC, also saw the potential for investors to demand less extra yield to hold the refinery’s debt over Petrobras’ notes if a deal is struck.

That risk premium has already fallen by about half to 4 percentage points since Petrobras announced the discussions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and Rosenbloom said it could drop by another 2 to 2.5 percentage points.

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said this week that he expects an accord to acquire a stake or full ownership of Mataripe by June 30. Strategists at BCP, however, warn that a transition of full ownership may face regulatory scrutiny.

When Petrobras sold the refinery in 2021 as part of a unprecedented asset sale program, it vowed to make efforts to open up the refinery market.

“Even in the case of a minority stake acquisition, we foresee bond pricing moving toward par,” BCP’s Bonelli said.

