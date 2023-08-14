(Bloomberg) -- The Russian central bank will convene on Tuesday to discuss interest rates, meeting a month ahead of schedule after the ruble weakened sharply.

Policymakers will publish a statement at 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, according to a statement. The Bank of Russia gave no further details.

The central bank hiked its key rate by a percentage point to 8.5% last month, the first increase since emergency measures imposed immediately after the invasion of Ukraine.

