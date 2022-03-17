(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. may retain longtime leader Howard Schultz as head of the chain for longer than the monthslong interim basis laid out by the company, analysts and investors said.

While the company said Wednesday that it would name a new chief executive officer in the fall, some on Wall Street think Schultz’s third go-round at the helm could last through 2022 and beyond. Schultz, 68, is coming back to problematic issues including a growing unionization effort at its stores across the U.S. and a resurgent Covid-19 virus in its key growth market of China.

“I think in six months you’ll hear that Howard Schultz is taking another step forward, and becoming a permanent CEO after the board has evaluated all opportunities,” BTIG LLC analyst Peter Saleh said in an interview. “I don’t think he’s going to be temporary, that’s my take. I think it’s going to be more of a permanent stint.”

The Seattle-based company said CEO Kevin Johnson, 61, would step down next month, handing the reins to Schultz. Starbucks also said that Schultz, its chairman emeritus, is rejoining the company’s board. Wall Street applauded the announcement, delivering the stock’s largest one-day gain in 16 months. Before that, the shares had tumbled 29% in 2022, more than the 11% loss for the S&P 500 Index.

“Investors are all kind of surprised, it took a lot of people off guard. I think they’re welcoming Howard coming back on an interim basis because he has this track record of coming back and creating value,” said Kevin McCarthy, senior vice president at Neuberger Berman, which owns 1.26 million shares of Starbucks. “I could see him staying in to 2023, 2024 -- a two-year type thing” if the company is pursuing a bigger, mission-focused strategic shift, he said.

A Starbucks spokesman reiterated Thursday that a CEO search is ongoing, assisted by Russell Reynolds Associates, and that it’s yielding a strong slate of potential candidates.

Breakfast Sandwiches

The detail-obsessed Schultz led turnaround efforts the last time he returned as CEO, in 2008. In one example, he oversaw retooling the chain’s warm breakfast sandwiches after the smell of cooking cheese overpowered the coffee aroma in cafes. Schultz also helped push the company into opening so-called Roastery locations -- cavernous stores with multiple floors that sell higher-end, small-lot coffees and teas.

“He certainly is hands-on -- he goes in the stores and he’s deeply passionate about this,” said Lauren Silberman, an analyst at Credit Suisse Securities. “When you hear him speak, he’s the type of person who just takes over the room and you feel it. He’s a founder.”

Schultz may be able to use that charisma and engagement to assuage investors’ concerns about the mounting unionization pressures. On March 15, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged that Starbucks violated federal law by putting union supporters under surveillance and retaliating against them. The company denies claims of anti-union activity.

“He’s a very smooth operator. I think that probably would be helpful in terms of placating any kinds of labor concerns,” McCarthy said of Schultz. “There are soft touches that Howard can provide that might be constructive in that regard.”

Schultz previously led the chain’s aggressive expansion in the 1980s and ’90s before stepping down as CEO in 2000. After his 2008 return, he led until 2017, when Johnson took over as CEO, and stepped down from the board the following year. Under Schultz, Starbucks grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 across the globe, and now has 34,000.

“The hope would be that he would stay on longer,” Silberman said. “He’s a revered leader. There’s only one Howard Schultz.”

‘Too Early’

But some investors aren’t sure if they’d welcome a longer-term Schultz tenure. “It’s too early to tell,” said Jonas Kron, chief advocacy officer at Trillium Asset Management. The firm owns 456,000 Starbucks shares and is pushing the company to adopt a neutral stance on collective bargaining in stores.

“If those first few months indicate a change for the better, then maybe it’s good for him to stay on,” Kron said. “He deserves the opportunity, he deserves the space to make a change.”

Beyond ushering in mainstream coffee culture to the U.S., Schultz also took the chain overseas to Asia. The company is still pursuing aggressive growth in China despite on-and-off virus lockdowns that have hindered sales. Starbucks’s 5,500 stores in the world’s most populous nation saw the key gauge of same-store sales tumble 14% in the latest quarter, more than analysts projected.

“You need a visionary, you need somebody who knows how to work with a company-owned mode; somebody who has international understanding, especially China,” BTIG’s Saleh said. “This is not like an easy task.”

