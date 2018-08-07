(Bloomberg) -- As plastic straws turn into public enemy No. 1, wheat growers could step into the spotlight with a winning alternative.

Wheat stalks -- or straw -- also make a pretty mean drinking straw. That could translate to good news for U.S. farmers wondering what to do with their fields after this fall’s harvest. The eco-friendly alternative could see greater demand as U.S. cities take up plastic-straw bans at a stunning pace and companies like McDonald’s Corp., Starbucks Corp. and American Airlines Group Inc. are phasing out their use. Even Kim Kardashian is embracing the trend.

HAY! Straws, which makes wheat-based straws, is capitalizing on the hype. The company uses stalks from wheat fields, cuts and rinses them in sterile water, and then ships them out, said Emma Grose, a co-founder of the startup. The firm is working with small farmers in the U.S., Southeast Asia and South America, paying for what is often a waste product of the wheat harvest. Since the crop is one of the largest grown around the world, there should be plenty of raw material if straws made of straw take off, she said.

They’re Building the Straw of Tomorrow Now That Plastic’s Passe

