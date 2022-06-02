(Bloomberg) -- The sushi currently making headlines in New York is the kind that comes with a hefty price tag. The city is inundated with places where sushi for two—and sometimes only one— will cost at least $1,000. These omakase, or chefs choice tasting menus, typically feature pricey, hard-to-get seafood that operators FedEx overnight from Japan to New York that’s only getting more expensive with food inflation. That translates into increasingly costly sushi.

Omakase bars got star treatment with the release of the famed 2011 documentary, Jiro Dreams of Sushi which centered on Tokyo’s Sukiyabashi Jiro. There, a meal currently goes for around $420 and lasts less than 30 minutes. (Jiro apprentice Daisuke Nakazawa moved to New York to open his own pricey place, Sushi Nakazawa in 2013.) As the number of New York omakase spots with stellar seafood and silky, smooth hinoki wood bars continues to grow, a counter movement (get it?) has risen among operators bucking the trend. They offer high-quality chef’s menus that feature Japanese seafood for $100 a person or less (not including tax, tips, or drinks).

Many of these tiny, counter-only joints, which have opened in the past year, are run by alums of destination sushi spots. At Gouie on Mahattan’s Lower East Side, the presiding chef hails from Ishikawa, one of Tokyo’s best-regarded kaiseki restaurants with three Michelin-stars; there’s even the occasional piece of Japanese fruit on the omakase menu. (Kaiseki is Japan’s version of haute cuisine, a multi-course meal built around seasonal, local ingredients.) Matsunori chef Derek Wong trained under haute sushi guru Masa Takayama, of New York’s revered Masa restaurant, before branching out on his own. And Neta Shari’s Kevin Chen clocked time with the lauded team at Shuko, the trendy downtown sushi spot.

To achieve lower prices, the sushi-focused Ume Hospitality group—which owns both Thirteen Water and Sanyuu West, below—buys larger quantities of fish, often from Japan, to be used across its network of restaurants. Another way these spots keep costs low is by limiting dining time; places such as W Sushi have a time limit of approximately an hour at the counter, guaranteeing a steady stream of customers.

Consider the places below, where you can eat for around $100 and sometimes for as little as $50, to be among the few decadent bargains you can still find in New York.

Gouie

This eight-month-old, 15-seat gem is one of the city’s best-kept sushi secrets. Helmed by chef Yosuke Fukuzaki—a veteran of Tokyo’s kaiseki temple, Ishikawa–Gouie offers affordable sushi meals that change daily, as well as excellent Japanese appetizers, in Essex Market’s lower level. Meals, priced from $30 (seven nigiri and one maki roll) to $80 (nine nigiri, ikura—salmon caviar—and a maki roll), are served on a wooden tray, instead of being delivered in courses. Patrons can add such seasonal appetizers as sesame oil-pickled firefly squid or housemade pumpkin tofu and Gouie’s signature, prosciutto nigiri with chive-flecked rice, which goes for $7 per piece. Gouie also offers a stellar sake collection that includes rare and seasonal bottles from craft breweries.

Matsunori

Chef Derek Wong perfected his fish slicing skills at Masa Takayama’s Bar Masa. At Matsunori, the unadorned, 10-seat sushi den he opened on the Lower East Side in December, Wong offers just one option: A $78, 14-course seasonal omakase. About 80% of the fish is sourced from such markets as Toyosu in Tokyo. The one-hour meal starts with an appetizer, such as yellowtail sashimi with garlic-onion sauce, before moving into 12 nigiri bites, including fluke with a shiso blossom and scallop with lime zest, followed by an otoro and scallion hand roll. To further restrain diners’ expenses, the place is BYOB.

Thirteen Water

This minimalist, gray-toned sushi bar launched early in 2022 in the East Village with a U-shaped, 16-seat counter and a menu that changes weekly to offer a creative 13-course omakase for $75 and some 20 sake options. Chef Aaron Liu sources product from around the world, such as sea bream and wagyu from Japan and tuna from Spain. His hourlong meal begins with a series of 12 nigiri that might include salmon topped with tomato and crème fraiche and shima aji (striped jack) with garlic chips, ginger, and scallion, followed by a maki roll. The luxurious toro toast add-on is a mini block of milk bread crowned with an onion-chive cream, uni, and caviar.

Neta Shari

In Bensonhurst, a Brooklyn neighborhood best-known for spaghetti with red sauce, year-old Neta Shari stands out as the sushi omakase experience. In a cozy 600-square-foot, blue- and white-hued space, Shuko alum Kevin Chen is serving a 75-minute, 15-course Edomae-style omakase that features the traditional method of marinating and preserving fish. Depending on the time of year, a meal could begin with Hawaiian poke-inspired bluefin tuna with scallion on a fried nori chip, or black truffle chawanmushi, before moving into such traditional nigiri preparations as soy sauce-marinated lean blue tuna, or fluke kobujime (fish cured between sheets of kombu). The finale is a matcha crêpe cake, and drinks are currently bring your own.

Sushi W

The L-shaped oak dining counter at the Upsper West Side’s six-month-old Sushi W takes up much of the 600-square-foot eatery’s real estate. Seafood is sourced from around the world: scallops are flown in from Japan and red crab from Alaska. The hourlong meal runs from $48 for 12 nigiri pieces to $63 for 15 nigiri pieces; both come with two hand rolls. (At lunch, the $33 menu includes 10 nigiri bites and two hand rolls.) Sushi ranges from marinated bluefin tuna and seared sablefish to o-toro. Chefs will occasionally pass additional bites, such as uni, directly to customers gratis on a square nori sheet. Sushi W offers a handful of Japanese beer and sake options.

Shiki Omakase

Notwithstanding SoHo’s exorbitant real estate prices, chefs En Lin and Bao Lian Zheng have created a wallet-friendly omakase service with two regularly changing menus for their one-hour meals. The $65 omakase option comprises 12 courses with two appetizers and 10 nigiri bites such as botan ebi (delicate shrimp) and hamachi crowned with jalapeño. The $100 option boasts three appetizers including nori crackers topped with toro, scallop, sea urchin, caviar, and gold leaf, as well as 14 nigiri with pricier fish like sardines and firefly squid. It currently has no liquor license, so BYOB if you want alcohol.

Sushi Blossoms

Located near Manhattan’s Penn Station in 900 square feet, minimalist Sushi Blossom has a 16-seat blonde wood counter. (Expect additional table seats sometime in the future.) Chef Bruce Yu oversees two seasonal omakases, which skew modern with global touches. Yu sources most seafood from Japan, with occasional domestic offerings, such as Alaskan king crab. The classic 12-course chef’s choice menu runs to $85 and includes one or two starters and 11 nigiri. The $128, 17-course menu adds specials that change weekly, such as Maine lobster soup and A5 wagyu wrapped around uni and foie gras. Extras include decadent aged o-toro tartare with a quail egg, and drinks include a few sake selections.

Sanyuu West

At chef Xianwei Zheng’s Chelsea dining room, diners are allotted 90 minutes of relative leisure to savor their modern omakase meal. The $78, 15-course option begins with an appetizer followed by 12 nigiri such as lean tuna with shiitakes, a hand roll, and dessert. The $125, 18-course upgrade includes additional appetizers and pricier options such as wagyu and nodoguro (blackthroat perch) and an uni toro hand roll. For the time being, Sanyuu West is BYOB.

