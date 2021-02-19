(Bloomberg) -- As electricity is restored in Texas, almost a dozen new websites have been created to help organize potential class-action lawsuits over the record cold spell that left almost 30 million people in the state freezing in the dark for days.

Among the domains registered since Feb. 15 were TexasPowerLawsuit.com, TexasPowerFailureLawsuit.org and ClassActionTexasPower.org, said Allan Liska, senior security architect at cybersecurity analytics firm Recorded Future Inc. Such sites could be used to compile lists of victims making damage claims.

Web platforms including GoDaddy and DomainsByProxy allow registrants to intentionally mask their identities, so it’s unknown exactly who claimed the rights to these pages.

At least four of the new domains signal the target of complaints may be the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which says it operates about 75% of the state’s electricity. ERCOT said Friday that the state’s power grid is back to normal, a day after officials said the entire system had been “seconds and minutes” from catastrophic failure.

