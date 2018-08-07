(Bloomberg) -- Desperate measures are in the air in Turkey: trading rooms are awash with talk of a bailout by the International Monetary Fund and potential capital controls. But there’s a vacuum at the core.

The central bank and government have been largely silent as the currency plummeted to record lows and the U.S. imposed sanctions and threatened more. The lira fell by the most in a decade on Monday, the yield on benchmark 10-year government notes has surged to an all-time high and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index is sinking.

“It will remain like this until the central bank commits unconditionally to hike rates and keep them high until inflation has turned,” Henrik Gullberg, a strategist at Nomura Plc., said by email. “The market needs that sort of hard commitment.”

Yet the radio silence from Ankara -- a result of June elections that gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan almost absolute power in policy making -- is deafening. Erdogan is a staunch critic of higher rates and investors worry that he may be standing in the way of any further rate increases.

“It is very difficult to foresee an about-face by the authorities,” said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-market strategist at SEB in Stockholm. “The moment when Turkey will be forced to go to the IMF for support is drawing closer.”

Buckling Lira

The lira is buckling under the weight of one of the widest current-account deficits in emerging markets and inflation is spiraling ever higher. As of July it was running at more than three times the central bank’s target, driving the real policy rate to below 2 percent, the lowest since December.

The lira on Tuesday rebounded about 1 percent after sinking as much as 6.7 percent to the dollar Monday; it traded at 5.26 at 10:30 a.m. in London, down about 28 percent so far this year. Ten-year yields neared 20 percent, while the benchmark stock index was up 1 percent, narrowing its year-to-date loss in dollar terms to about 40 percent.

Although investors are pushing for a significant rate increase from the central bank, there is growing consensus it is going to take lot more than monetary policy to reverse the tide.

On Monday the central bank boosted banks’ access to dollar liquidity by $2.2 billion, an effort to take some pressure off the lira. The currency trimmed its losses briefly, only to plunge to successive record lows through the night as investors saw the move as evidence that the bank’s hands were tied.

The lira’s meltdown is not only hurting consumers’ sentiment and wallets, but it’s pushing corporate balance sheets closer to the abyss. Companies that borrowed heavily in foreign currencies now face a growing burden due to the tanking lira.

Capital controls have “become more than a tail risk scenario now as the authorities show no signs of reverting to more orthodox policies,” said Shamaila Khan, AllianceBernstein’s director of emerging-market debt in New York. But what the lira really needs is “independence of the central bank, tighter fiscal policies and an IMF program.”

