(Bloomberg) -- Though CBS Corp. investors are more focused on a potential merger with Viacom Inc., the broadcaster delivered better-than-expected sales and earnings on Thursday, with sports coverage helping boost results.

Second-quarter revenue climbed 9.9% to 3.81 billion, well above analysts’ forecasts of $3.71 billion. Adjusted earnings, at $1.16 a share, also topped projections in the period.

CBS’s flagship network was the most-watched TV channel in the U.S. this past season, thanks to a string of sporting events that started with the Super Bowl and included March Madness, the PGA Championship and the Masters.

Another strong quarter gives Chief Executive Officer Joseph Ianniello and the CBS board leverage as they negotiate a merger with Viacom, the other media company controlled by the Redstone family.

Jordan Peele’s remake of “The Twilight Zone” was the most-watched original premiere for All Access, the company’s streaming service. All Access and Showtime recently passed 8 million subscribers combined and are on track for 25 million by 2022. CBS makes shows for its own streaming service and supplies shows to competitors.

The shares rose 1.1% to $51.40 in extended trading after the results were posted. CBS had been up 16% this year through Thursday’s close, just shy of the S&P 500 Index.

