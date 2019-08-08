(Bloomberg) -- Though CBS Corp. investors are more focused on a potential merger with Viacom Inc., the broadcaster delivered better-than-expected sales and earnings on Thursday, with sports coverage helping boost results.

  • Second-quarter revenue climbed 9.9% to 3.81 billion, well above analysts’ forecasts of $3.71 billion. Adjusted earnings, at $1.16 a share, also topped projections in the period.

Key Insights

  • CBS’s flagship network was the most-watched TV channel in the U.S. this past season, thanks to a string of sporting events that started with the Super Bowl and included March Madness, the PGA Championship and the Masters.
  • Another strong quarter gives Chief Executive Officer Joseph Ianniello and the CBS board leverage as they negotiate a merger with Viacom, the other media company controlled by the Redstone family.
  • Jordan Peele’s remake of “The Twilight Zone” was the most-watched original premiere for All Access, the company’s streaming service. All Access and Showtime recently passed 8 million subscribers combined and are on track for 25 million by 2022. CBS makes shows for its own streaming service and supplies shows to competitors.

Market Reaction

  • The shares rose 1.1% to $51.40 in extended trading after the results were posted. CBS had been up 16% this year through Thursday’s close, just shy of the S&P 500 Index.

