(Bloomberg) -- Collectors have known for months that the classic car market has cooled following record sales volumes and prices during the Covid-19 pandemic. But 2024’s coming chill isn’t all bad. It will benefit regular folks—people who buy old cars simply because they love them.

“Slowing down takes a lot of the volatility out of the market and makes it easier for people to buy, drive and enjoy, which is a healthier place for the market and for the industry overall,” says Brian Rabold, vice president of automotive intelligence for Hagerty Inc., an insurance company with holdings across the collector car world.

Enthusiasts will still find smart buys this year, says Rabold. Just keep your mind open about the options. “There are really cool cars out there, as long as you’re not, like, ‘I need a Porsche 911.’”

Ferrari Softens

While there is no such thing as a sure bet in classic cars, Ferrari comes close. Last year, six of the top 10 sales worldwide were of Ferraris; their sell-through rate at auction was nearly 90%, according to K500, a firm that tracks and analyzes collectible car values. The market’s average sell-through across all brands is 80%.

Read More: Bugatti, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz Are the Most Expensive Classic Cars of 2023

That said, last year the average price of a Ferrari sold at auction slipped 8%, from $1.3 million in 2022 to $1.2 million; 79% of Ferraris that sold failed to reach their average estimated price, compared to 52% of them in 2022. Opportunities to dip into the hallowed marque have emerged.

Would-be owners might well consider such lesser-known models as the Ferrari Dino and the more recent Ferrari FF.

Made from 2011 to 2016, the four-seater FF offered an undeniably practical—if unexpected for a Ferrari—four-wheel-drive paddle shifter harnessed to Ferrari’s dynamic duo V-12 engine and dual-clutch transmission. Now valued from $143,000 to $177,000 for examples in excellent condition, according to Hagerty, the FF is primed for a resurgence because it appeals to younger buyers intrigued by an atypical design that harkens back to the “breadvan” 250 GT racing Ferrari of the early 1960s. Those buyers also happen to want cars that are easy to drive. (Read: no clutch.) Its big, gas-powered engine is a further draw.

“Late-model, fully internal combustion, big-engine, limited-production cars that are bringing over list price may do even stronger numbers, especially Ferrari,” says Steve Serio, a high-end automotive broker based in Boston.

Although not as consistent in the aftermarket as Ferrari, Lamborghini presents intriguing opportunities for those with the cash to spend. Consider the splashy Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary: Currently valued from $612,500 to $770,000 for an example in excellent condition, the Countach enjoyed limited production in 1989 and has earned high-profile cultural associations that indelibly link it with the ’80s. Both attributes indicate it has room to increase in value, Rabold said in Hagerty’s Bull Market List report.

“The rarity of well-preserved models, combined with the car’s enduring allure, celebrity, and increasing market demand, have made this a popular choice for millennial collectors,” Rabold wrote.

Elsewhere in the swankiest end of the market, retired Formula 1 cars will prove smart buys, according to Shelby Myers, global head of private sales at RM Sotheby’s. (One driven by Lewis Hamilton sold for $18.8 million in November.)

Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson of Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. steers us toward late-model internal combustion big-engine cars such as the Bugatti Veyron. Multiple additional experts say the Mercedes-Benz’s 300SL, long recognized for its ability to retain value, may see small gains due to its perennial design, limited production and historical significance. The best returns will come from examples in unusual colors.

Affordable But Smart

It’s not all rare air. Several US-made vehicles are primed for a surge in 2024. Synonymous with muscle car culture, the Chevrolet Impala SS, made from 1965 to 1970, set sales records as consumers fell in love with its punchy V-8 engine and brutalist design. It has since been overlooked for models like the Dodge Charger, but that’s changing. This year, expect to pay $30,100 to $44,500 for an excellent example.

Ford’s Thunderbird, made from 1964 to 1966, is another Motown star that will appeal to fans of automotive Americana as collectors are priced out of what they previously bought in a similar genre: the Lincoln Continental. “The Thunderbird is increasingly generating interest from Gen X and younger,” Rabold says. Show-ready examples run $41,300 to $56,400 on average.

BMW’s M3 is on the rise, too. The beefy Bavarian driving machine produced from 2008 to 2013—particularly the V-8 model designated E92—appeals because it combines an athletic driving personality with such modern accoutrements as a carbon-fiber roof and improved dashboard tech. Average values for older, previously more desirable, M3s are up 34%, according to Hagerty, and that will send buyers to this newer generation. Expect to pay $51,500 to $65,800 for one in top form.

As for Porsche, all is not lost for those in love with one of Volkswagen Group’s foremost brands. Exceptional, obscure versions of the ovoid Porsche 356 may gain value because so few exist, Serio says. Steven Wakefield, a K500 analyst, wrote that even certain Porsche 911 examples—specifically the 964 and 993 generations—could still move up in price. Made in the late 1980s and ‘90s, they appeal to millennials nostalgic for the the era in which Lady Diana and Michael Jordan held worldwide prominence.

Things may simply be less frothy in 2024. “I just call it back to basics,” says Rabold.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.